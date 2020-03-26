Mary Kay Manufactures, Donates Hand Sanitizer to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

David Holl, Chairman and CEO, Mary Kay Inc. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Mary Kay Inc. announced the company will dedicate part of its global supply chain and manufacturing capabilities to producing much-needed hand sanitizer. The first products off the line will be for donation to those on the front lines addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Though we are facing extraordinary challenges during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the world is finding ways to adjust—with little or no warning,” said David Holl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “Producing hand sanitizer to combat this crisis is how we can support those on the front lines.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to prevent infections. But because of consumer demand, there’s been a great shortage in CDC-recommended hand sanitizer in homes and healthcare settings.

Mary Kay has been working over the past week to move into production by procuring raw materials, determining packaging availability on hand, preparing the manufacturing production lines and ensuring shipping.

The first batch of hand sanitizer products will be donated to the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation. Baylor Scott & White is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas and one of the largest in the United States. It includes 52 hospitals, more than 800 patient care sites, 7,500 active physicians and over 47,000 staff.

“During this unprecedented time, our dedicated medical team continues to faithfully serve those who need us most,” said Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, Chief Policy & Community Officer at Baylor Scott & White Health. “We are humbled by Mary Kay’s generosity and innovation in producing a critical asset for our patients and staff. It’s inspiring to work with organizations within our community with a strong desire to make a difference.”