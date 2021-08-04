Riskified Ltd. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Riskified Ltd. (“Riskified”), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,125,000 Class A ordinary shares on August 2, 2021, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,625,000 additional shares of Class A ordinary shares, at a price of $21.00 per Class A ordinary share. The offering consisted of 19,925,000 Class A ordinary shares offered by Riskified and 200,000 Class A ordinary shares to be sold by one of Riskified’s existing shareholders. Riskified will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholder. The gross proceeds to Riskified, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $418 million. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RSKD”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Truist Securities, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Loop Capital Markets LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC and Stern Brothers & Co. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York, 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at 866-471-2526; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717, by email at Prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10010, by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, or by telephone at 800-221-1037.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.