End load-shedding blues with new MacBook Pro range

Load-shedding can play havoc with productivity, whether you’re working from home or the office.

That’s why the MacBook Pro M1 range, featuring industry-leading speed, performance and battery life, are so ideally equipped to handle local conditions and challenges.

But in real-world testing by the TechCrunch website, the M1 carried on well beyond those benchmarks, easily crossing the 24-hour mark in fullscreen 4k/60 video playback.

In everyday use, as tech writer and YouTube presenter Mark Ellis puts it, the battery life of the MacBook Air M1 “genuinely makes a difference to the impact the device has on your life – more than any other feature, in my book”.

Tom’s Guide reported: “The MacBook Pro with M1 is a laptop with an unbeatable combo of power and endurance… On the Tom’s Guide battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over WiFi at 150 nits of screen brightness, the MacBook Pro M1 lasted an amazing 16 hours and 25 minutes.”

The record-breaking battery life of the M1 machines is testimony to the design and engineering power of Apple’s SOC (System on a Chip) technology, which allows several previously-isolated components, such as the CPU, GPU, neural engine and audio and image processing hardware, to be be combined on a single chip with unified memory.

But there’s a lot more to the benefits of the M1 chip than high performance and peace of mind under pressure.

Jason Williams, a software engineer working on app development at the online curation portal, Reddit, noted that switching to the MacBook Pro M1 range cut his team’s Android build-time in half, with an estimated saving of $100 000 in productivity for the coming year.

That level of ROI is all the more impressive when weighed up against the downtime and inconvenience caused by power outages in our own territory. More proof that when the chips are down, the M1 is the chip that stays up and running.

