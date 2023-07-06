Education deal to plug crypto skills gap

Binance Academy, the education arm of crypto-currency exchange Binance, has partnered with online learning platform Coursera, to offer learning courses to people looking to enter the crypto and blockchain industries.

According to a statement, the collaboration will provide a suite of learning programmes globally, which will be launching over the next few months.

The paid-for programmes will cover a range of topics. They will be tailored to individuals looking to gain a foundational understanding of blockchain, Web3 and crypto technologies, and those who wish to build the right skills to pursue a career in the blockchain industry.

Successful completion of these courses will earn learners a digital certificate of completion, which can help demonstrate knowledge and open new opportunities in this rapidly-growing field.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress and innovation,” says Yi He, Binance co-founder and CMO.

“This is a belief that has guided us at Binance Academy, as we strive to make the revolutionary world of blockchain technology accessible to everyone. Today, we're thrilled to announce our partnership with Coursera. Together, we're combining the strengths of two industry leaders with a shared vision – to provide education that will drive adoption and build the foundations for Web3.”

Binance Academy is a blockchain and crypto-currency education platform featuring over 1 000 articles and courses on blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3.

The collaboration with Coursera adds to Binance Academy’s existing global education initiatives, such as multimedia content, learn and earn campaigns, and the university outreach programme.

According to PwC’s “Time for trust” report, organisations taking advantage of blockchain’s potential are experiencing a period of growth.

According to the report, blockchain is poised to enhance more than 40 million jobs globally by 2030, with an increase in demand for professionals in the crypto and blockchain industry.

“Learning skills in blockchain, Web3, and crypto-currency is more important than ever as a variety of new and exciting roles emerge in these fields,” notes Marni Baker Stein, chief content officer at Coursera.

“We’re excited to partner with Binance Academy to expand course offerings in these areas. With fully online and self-paced content taught by experts from Binance Academy, learners everywhere will be able to equip themselves with crucial skills to thrive in the dynamic blockchain industry.”

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors: Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller.

The e-learning platform says as of 31 March, it has garnered over 124 million registered learners and partnerships with more than 300 universities and industry partners.