Obsidian to attend Red Hat Summit as gold sponsor

Muggie van Staden, CEO of Obsidian Systems.

Obsidian Systems, a supplier of open source software solutions, is proud to announce its Gold Sponsorship of the Red Hat Summit: Connect 2023, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on 31 August 2023.

As one of the 16 exclusive Red Hat events happening across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Red Hat Summit: Connect is an opportunity for industry leaders to delve into the latest technological advancements and shape the future of open source.

"With technology in a constant state of evolution, it is critical to stay ahead of the curve. Our involvement in this prestigious event highlights Obsidian’s commitment to open source innovation and the progressive digital landscape in South Africa. We are excited to engage with other industry leaders using this platform and share our knowledge to contribute to the development of open source technologies,” says Muggie van Staden, CEO of Obsidian Systems,

Obsidian Systems is inviting its social media followers to participate in a speaker slot poll, where they can vote on the topic of discussion for the company’s keynote. The options are OpenShift, Automation, Compliance or DevSecOps Maturity.

Obsidian will be showcasing how open technology solutions work together for high-functioning stacks. Attendees will get a chance to experience live demonstrations at the Obsidian stand, exploring its home-grown solution TACO, as well as Atlassian, HashiCorp, Mondoo, Grafana and Datadog with OpenShift. It will also showcase Infrastructure Inventory using GitLab and Ansible, and how companies can manage their Linux estate using Red Hat Satellite.

In addition to these interactive sessions, Obsidian Systems will be excited to run spot prizes throughout the day for Takealot vouchers and awesome branded giveaways.

With technology's rapid advancement, Red Hat Summit: Connect brings attendees to the forefront of this evolution. Obsidian Systems is honoured to be a part of this influential event that encourages turning knowledge into innovation.

For more information on Red Hat Summit: Connect Johannesburg, click here.