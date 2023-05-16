Private sector complements govt's efforts to bridge digital divide

Matone Ditlhake, CEO, Corridor Africa Technologies.

Digital inequality continues to be a major challenge facing South Africa. Business and government recognise this challenge and are both committed to bridging the digital divide and ensuring access to affordable and reliable internet connectivity for all citizens.

The South African government has also acknowledged this challenge and is committed to promoting universal access to affordable and reliable ICT services. The National Integrated ICT Policy White Paper seeks to create an enabling environment for the growth of the ICT sector, create jobs and contribute to the country's economic growth.

The private sector, particularly telecoms infrastructure providers, has also taken the initiative to help address the challenge of digital inequality in South Africa. Telecoms providers have invested in expanding their network infrastructure to underserved areas and are providing affordable data plans to their customers.

To address these challenges, the South African government has put in place measures such as the South African National Broadband Plan, the South African Connect Initiative and the Telkom Connected Schools Program. These initiatives seek to provide affordable and reliable broadband connectivity to all citizens, promote competition in the telecoms sector and provide access to essential services such as healthcare and education.

However, despite these efforts, significant challenges remain, particularly in terms of telecoms infrastructure. The country's telecoms infrastructure faces a number of challenges, including inadequate infrastructure in some areas, lack of competition in the market and high costs of data and voice services.

These challenges have made it difficult for many South Africans to access affordable and reliable internet connectivity, particularly those living in rural areas and low-income communities.

Corridor Africa Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of digital solutions, is addressing the issue of digital inequality amid the challenges facing South Africa. The company recognises that access to affordable and reliable internet connectivity is a critical issue in bridging the digital divide and ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens.

The telecoms infrastructure provider recognises the importance of private sector initiatives in complementing the government's efforts in bridging the digital divide. Telecoms providers have invested in expanding their network infrastructure to underserved areas and are providing affordable data plans to their customers.

The Telkom Connected Schools Program has connected over 800 schools across the country, providing students with access to e-learning resources and opportunities to participate in the digital economy.

"We believe that access to affordable and reliable internet connectivity is a fundamental human right and we are committed to playing our part in addressing digital inequality in South Africa," said Matone Ditlhake, CEO of Corridor Africa Technologies.

"As a leading provider of digital solutions, we recognise the importance of collaborative efforts between the private and public sectors in bridging the digital divide and ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens."

To address these challenges, the government has put in place a number of measures. These include the development of the South African National Broadband Plan, which seeks to ensure all citizens have access to high-speed internet connectivity by 2030.

The plan aims to achieve this by promoting competition in the telecoms sector, encouraging private investment in telecoms infrastructure and ensuring all citizens have access to affordable and reliable internet connectivity.

It has also launched the South African Connect Initiative, which seeks to provide affordable and reliable broadband connectivity to all schools, hospitals and government offices in the country by 2025. The initiative is expected to play a key role in bridging the digital divide and ensuring all citizens have access to essential services, including healthcare and education.

"Corridor Africa Technologies is committed to providing innovative digital solutions that promote access to affordable and reliable internet connectivity to all citizens, particularly those in underserved areas. We are proud to support the South African government's initiatives in promoting universal access to affordable and reliable ICT services, promoting the growth of the ICT sector, creating jobs, and contributing to the country's economic growth," he explains.

The company believes that through collaborative efforts between the private and public sectors, South Africa can bridge the digital divide and ensure that all citizens have access to the benefits of the digital age.

These efforts by the private sector are a crucial complement to government's initiatives in bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all South Africans have access to the benefits of the digital age.