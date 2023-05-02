Wemade Updates ‘Potential’ in MIR4 to Offer More Growth

Wemade reveals ‘Potential Update’ with a new character growth system for MIR4 (Graphic Wemade)

Wemade’s blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 unveiled "Potential," new contents for character growth on May 2nd.

The "Potential" growth system offers users another way to increase character stats by unlocking 3 types of Spot Points, which are Hunting, PvP, and Secondary. Characters of level 90 or higher can increase Spot Point stages up to stage 6 using Dragonsteel and Skill Tomes.

There are a total of 189 Spot Points that can be unlocked for various stats. Each time the stage of a Spot Point is increased, up to two stats can be obtained additionally and enhanced through training. And when each Spot Point is unlocked at certain stages, new passive skills will become available.

To celebrate the update, MIR4 is holding the “Potential 7-day Check-in Event” until May 15th. All users can receive items necessary to unlock Potential system contents including “Skill Tome Summon Ticket” and “Epic Dragonsteel Box” depending on the number of days logged in during the event period.

Also, the "Golden Cherry Blossom 14-Day Check-in Event" celebrating the 600th day of service will be held until May 15th.

>From My Battle, To Our War! Detailed information on MIR4 can be found on the official website.

