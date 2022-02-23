Expanding the Open RAN Ecosystem with a Wide Portfolio of High-Performance O-RAN Compliant Radios

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announces a wide portfolio of O-RAN compliant Radio Units (RUs) – expanding the Open RAN radio ecosystem, to provide Communications Service Providers (CSPs) with a wider choice of radios as they progress in rolling out open and interoperable networks.

OpenBeam™, the Future of Radio, is providing CSPs with a comprehensive portfolio of O-RAN compliant radio products spanning micro, macro, millimeter wave (mmWave) and massive MIMO (mMIMO) to support Open RAN deployments in 2022 and beyond.

The OpenBeam radio portfolio covers a wide range of spectrum, both licensed and unlicensed and strictly follows the philosophy of open interfaces and O-RAN 7.2 interface to which Mavenir is strongly committed with Open RAN CU/DU products. OpenBeam radios will be available to the Open RAN Ecosystem including vendors, operators, and system integrators.

According to Dell’Oro’s January 2022 report, total Open RAN revenues remain on track to approach $6B or 15% of the overall RAN market by 2026. Additionally, in the Remote Radio Unit (RRU) and Active Antennas Unit (AAU), the growth of Open RAN Units shows CAGR >50% versus a declining number of traditional legacy radios.

Alongside a strong existing ecosystem of partners that Mavenir MAVair Open vRAN interworks with (more than 15 O-RAN RRU partners), the new OpenBeam suite provides an innovative and comprehensive radio portfolio that is specifically designed for the growing needs of CSPs with agile, cost-efficient, smart radios to meet critical demands on the network now, and as the network changes and expands.

The radio solutions can be used for a wide range of use cases, including basic coverage across all frequency bands for enterprise, urban and rural deployment opportunities. The robust set of options address the needs of CSPs to be agile and cost-efficient with low power consumption, low wind load, and are built with integrated intelligence and automation. Designed for the growing needs of private enterprises to public networks, the portfolio supports both new and legacy radio access technologies. All radios have a modular design, using proven technology to support both beamforming and multi-band needs.

“We have engaged with customers globally to curate a comprehensive O-RAN portfolio that addresses the needs of both private enterprises as well as traditional communication providers,” says Rajesh Srinivasa, Senior Vice President of Radio Business Unit at Mavenir. “OpenBeam portfolio covers a wide range of deployment scenarios starting from micro-RUs to 64TR Massive MIMO Radios. OpenBeam radios deliver industry-leading performance and energy efficiency packed in a small footprint.”

Pardeep Kohli, Chief Executive Officer at Mavenir, said, “With the incredible growth of virtualization and Open RAN, we always believed that the ecosystem had to be accelerated as this is fundamental for the success of the future of networks. Mavenir has been working with many partners in the ecosystem, and we have also injected more direct contributions when it comes to innovative design.

“Mavenir is a strong believer in new generation software-based networks which are orchestrated by artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics software and adapt in a dynamic way to the user behaviors and market demands. The intelligent, dynamic and adaptable software, together with strong underlying automation, is what drives innovation in the future of networks.”

The OpenBeam radio portfolio will be displayed at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain on the Mavenir stand in Hall 2, 2H60 from February 28 – March 3. Click here to find out more.