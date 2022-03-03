Board International Appoints David Nash as Chief Product Officer

David Nash (Photo: Business Wire)

Board International, the number one Decision-Making Platform provider, announces today the appointment of David Nash as Chief Product Officer.

“We are excited to welcome a strategic product leader of David’s quality to the Board team,” said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. “I look forward to David working closely with everyone at Board to add to our fantastic momentum, as we continue to deliver on our vision and growth strategy.”

David Nash has an extensive career as a successful and passionate product leader, who has proved himself in multiple global corporations and leading B2B SaaS businesses. He joins Board from the 280 Group, the world’s leading group of authorities on Product Management and Product Marketing.

Previously, Nash served as Senior Vice President, Product Management & Planning for NAVEX Global, the global leader in risk and compliance software and portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners. He also held executive and leadership roles at CDK Global, and Intel Corp.

Nash is also Co-Founder of ProductCamp Portland, a regional, user-driven ‘unconference’ that brings together knowledgeable, passionate product managers, PM leaders and professionals to share best product management practice and insights.

“I am incredibly excited to join Board, a company I have admired for its powerful decision-making platform, and diverse, worldwide client portfolio,” said David Nash, Chief Product Officer at Board International.

“As agile enterprises demand accelerated and more intelligent business planning, Board has a proven track record and huge opportunity to improve the ways in which businesses extend planning solutions across finance and operations. I look forward to working with our customers and the entire team at Board to contribute to our next stage of success.”