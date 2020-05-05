Genew India chooses AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 to implement an all-wireless mobile phone production line
Background
Genew India specialises in the maintenance service of telecoms networks
Based in the North Indian state of Haryana, Genew India is a telecommunications company established in 2018, in partnership with Shenzhen Genew Technologies. Providing several business services, Genew India offers dust-free environments to carry out tests for the wireless modules of mobile phones. Among its clients are leading mobile phone vendors, including Vivo and OPPO.
Customer requirements and challenges
Building a new mobile phone production line with full WiFi coverage
Genew India required a new production line for a leading mobile phone vendor. It was crucial for the new installation to have full WiFi coverage, and in particular, a high-speed seamless WiFi network was necessary to provide the high bandwidth and high-density concurrent device access that the workshop required.
Huawei solution
AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 powers an all-wireless mobile phone production line
Huawei installed a tailor-made AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 solution to serve Genew India's all-wireless mobile phone production line. With full WiFi coverage throughout the workshop, wireless modules of mobile phones from different clients could be tested accurately and efficiently.
Wireless access points: AP7060DN and AP4050DN
With a variety of wireless access points (APs) available – all providing network coverage with high bandwidth service and better mobile cloud access service – Huawei helps organisations build more advanced optimal wireless networks. AP7060DN is the next-generation Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) AP in Huawei’s line-up. With a data rate of up to 5.95 Gbit/s, this AP is able to fully meet the quality requirements of high-bandwidth services – such as HD video streaming – enabling users to enjoy high-quality wireless services. Additionally, AP7060DN delivers mobile cloud access services, providing the coverage, access density, and operating stability that organisations and users require.
CloudEngine switches: S5720 LI POE and S7703
A next-generation energy-saving gigabit Ethernet switch, Huawei's S5720-LI provides flexible GE access ports and 10 GE uplink ports, also supporting intelligent Stack (iStack), flexible Ethernet networking, and diversified security control. The S7700 series comprises high-end smart routing switches featuring advanced scalability and reliability, designed for next-generation enterprise networks. They can function either as aggregation or core nodes on a campus network, or be installed in a data centre to provide integrated wireless access.
Agile Controller
Huawei's Agile Controller is the company's latest user- and application-based network resource auto-control system. Following the centralised control principle of software-defined networking (SDN), Agile Controller dynamically schedules network and security resources across an entire campus network.
Customer benefits
Installing Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 technology substantially boosted Genew India's capability to test its clients' mobile phones. With full WiFi coverage, high bandwidth and the capacity to support high-density concurrent device access, mobile phone tests for leading mobile phone vendors became smoother and more efficient.
Data transmission is boosted through the use of eight antennas in a single radio, with up to 3.5Gbit/s of bandwidth. In addition, high-concurrency ensures accelerated access, authentication and performance testing of mobile phone wireless modules for the company, significantly improving the overall efficiency of Genew's mobile phone production.