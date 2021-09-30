Pinnacle/Huawei webinar to update SA business on the benefits of all-flash storage

Morgan Malyon, senior solutions manager, Huawei Enterprise Technologies South Africa.

All-flash storage has come a long way since it was the ‘new kid on the block’ ten years ago, and now offers significant performance and cost benefits to businesses as they gear up for the 4IR.

This is according to Morgan Malyon, executive product manager and senior solutions manager at Huawei Technologies, who was speaking ahead of a webinar to be hosted in collaboration with Pinnacle and ITWeb on Future-proof storage: The business case for all-flash storage.

Malyon says that despite growing global uptake and a compelling ROI, there are still misconceptions in the market around all-flash storage: “A key one is cost: as with all new technologies, it came at quite a prohibitive cost when it was first launched 10 to 12 years ago. There is a misconception that it is still expensive, but that is no longer the case.”

Stefan van Niekerk, Huawei product manager at Pinnacle, notes: “I have recently done price comparisons between hybrid storage and Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage, and the Dorado technology has proved much more affordable. It delivers more capacity with less drives, as well as offering improved performance.”

Malyon says another misconception is that all-flash is designed only to drive performance among certain application sets within an environment. “There is still a lot of mystery around that, but in fact we are now seeing the technology permeate into a far broader adoption globally,” he says.

“Where organisations are seeing benefits not just at the application layer. SSD technology has no moving parts, they use less power and generate less heat, and they are available in large capacities. Compared to the traditional spinning disk, all-flash offers significant ROI on infrastructure alone, especially when you consider escalating costs of electricity when cooling data centres. In terms of the application benefits, enterprises are achieving improved performance and reliability, and a dramatically reduced development cycle.”

Malyon and Van Niekerk will address the Pinnacle /Huawei webinar audience on 13 October, outlining how enterprises can accelerate digital transformation with all-flash storage.

The event will elaborate on the misconceptions and use cases for all-flash storage, how all-flash storage slashes costs and future-proofs business and why Huawei leads in the all-flash storage space.

