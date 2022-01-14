Telkom debuts router-free fibre connection solution

Telkom has introduced Easy Connect Fibre, an entry-level fibre solution that allows easy internet connectivity without a router, from the home.

According to a statement, the Telkom Easy Connect Fibre is an end-to-end broadband service that is inclusive of fibre broadband access and uncapped internet.

The fibre connection product provides customers with WiFi to help them stay connected to the internet without the worry of depleting their data.

It seeks to take on fellow ISP competitors, including Afrihost and Frogfoot, which have similar products.

In order to connect to the internet, customers of Easy Connect Fibre require no router, as an optical network unit with voice capability is installed in the home.

Telkom Easy Connect Fibre is available in selected areas only; customers are urged to check the Telkom coverage map to see if they are eligible.

“True to our brand ethos of leaving no man behind, we brought about the new Easy Connect Fibre to enable customers to connect with family and friends hassle-free,” says Makgosi Mabaso, managing executive: broadband solutions at Telkom.

“The last couple of years have heightened the need for connectivity solutions for everyone and Telkom understands that there are different connectivity needs for different people. Our aim is to give customers more connectivity options without breaking the budget.With Easy Connect, customers stay connected with family and friends within their budgets.”

The Telkom Easy Connect Fibre offers free installation and WiFioptical network termination (no router required) to which customers can connect multiple devices.

Customers can choose between two packages: 10/5Mbps at R299 or 20/10Mbps at R369, with the option to add a calling plan and e-mail at an additional charge.

In November, Telkom introduced an uncapped fibre internet package that lets customers pay for their connection on a prepaid basis.

With the package, customers are able to buy vouchers for a prepaid 25Mbps uncapped internet service online.