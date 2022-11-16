eBook: Print Security Trends 2022

The past year has seen a major change in how organisations operate. Quocirca’s research reveals that on average 44% of an organisation’s workforce are working remotely or fully from home. As the hybrid work model persists the threat landscape is set to become increasingly complex and vast. The rise of bring your own device (BYOD), cloud-based services and IOT is creating new windows of opportunity for cyber attackers to gain a foothold in company networks. And attacks are more advanced and co-ordinated than ever before.

Today, ransomware attacks are impacting small and large businesses alike and supply chain attacks are growing in frequency and severity due to their scalability. The recent SolarWinds, Kaseya, Hafnium and PrintNightmare attacks have exposed that inadequate security controls can wreak havoc on any company’s operations. Many such attacks are attributed to sophisticated advanced persistent threat (APT) actors.

Please download this eBook to learn more.