Global software testing company now part of Edinburgh's thriving tech community

Inspired Testing in Edinburgh.

Inspired Testing, a global software testing company, is excited to announce the relocation of its Edinburgh office. With offices in Edinburgh, London, Johannesburg and Cape Town, Inspired Testing provides software testing to clients around the globe. Services include test automation, performance testing, managed test services and strategic test management.

Edinburgh is one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech hubs. In 2021, a Barclays report named Edinburgh as the best place to start a business outside London, recognising the importance of strong local technology ecosystems in which businesses can start and scale successfully. As an innovator in the software testing space, Inspired Testing understands the value of an office in such a tech-friendly environment.

"We are thrilled to announce our move to a new, larger office in the heart of Edinburgh's thriving tech community,” says Lloyd Dignan, Director of Sales in Edinburgh. “This move reflects our commitment to the city and its growing technology ecosystem and will allow us to better support our expanding team and welcome clients to our fantastic new facilities. We can't wait to see what the future holds in this exciting location."

Notes CEO Jacques Fouché: “Growing out of your office space is always a good sign and I am looking forward to the continued development of our footprint in the Midlands and Scottish markets. Our team values the choice of working from home or at a beautiful and inviting office.”

Its new location in Queen Street in central Edinburgh places Inspired Testing within the hub of innovation in the city from where it serves clients in the UK and across the globe. As a pure-play software testing company, it uses a unique combination of experience, technique and blended onshore-offshore delivery capabilities to provide expert software testing across platforms, devices and environments.