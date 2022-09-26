Board International Announces Strategic Alliance With Oliver Wight

Board International, the Intelligent Planning Platform which delivers solutions that help organizations plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced a strategic alliance with leading management consultants and business transformation specialists Oliver Wight (AP and EAME).

The new partnership will use Board’s Intelligent Planning capabilities in conjunction with Oliver Wight’s Integrated Business Planning (IBP) model, industry-leading business transformation methodology and expertise, to realize customers’ Business Planning vision in a unified, integrated solution.

The combined offer from Board and Oliver Wight will empower customers to accelerate change, mitigate risk, and realize rewards faster, whilst ensuring self-sufficient delivery of successful integrated business planning initiatives by aligning people, process, and technology together in one joint offer.

“We are excited about the combined impact of this new alliance with Oliver Wight for our customers,” said Louis Peacock, Chief Customer Officer of Board International. “The strength of bringing together Board’s Intelligent Planning expertise, together with Oliver Wight’s IBP process model and award-winning methodology will deliver an accelerated return on investment by enabling proven high performance IBP strategies.”

“Unifying and managing multiple data sources using Board’s Intelligent Planning expertise reinforces our customers’ objectives and digital strategies to equip their business while navigating the ever-changing landscape,” said Les Brookes CEO at Oliver Wight EAME.

“Aligning Board’s Integrated Business Planning offering with Oliver Wight’s time proven IBP best practices will empower the digital transformation of Integrated Business Planning for our joint customers across strategy, finance, commercial and operations,” continued Les Brookes.

Board and Oliver Wight will be presenting together on 5 ways to architect an Intelligent IBP Transformation at the Gartner EMEA Supply Chain Symposium Xpo taking place on 28 September, at 4pm.