I’mbesideyou Inc. Launched “UNION OF EMOTIONS” Service Using AI to Visualize Cheering Each Other Across National Borders

A visualization of the emotions of cheers flying around the world: Click on each cheer to learn more about that country. (Photo: Business Wire)

I’mbesideyou Inc. (Setagaya-ku, Tokyo CEO: Shozo Kamiya, hereinafter referred to as I'mbesideyou) launched the "UNION OF EMOTIONS" service on July 23, 2021, the opening day of an international sporting event. This is the first time we have been able to visualize people cheering each other with emotion analysis AI.

More than 20,000 cheers have already been sent from more than 79 cities across more than 14 countries around the world, and the sight of the cheers flying across the globe has moved many people on social media.

UNION OF EMOTIONS, is the world's first example of people's emotions connecting in real time across countries with the help of AI. It is scheduled to be available until August 8, when the closing ceremony of the international sporting event will be held.

Cheering from around the world:

Cheers sent from around the world will be visualized on the globe using I'mbesideyou's emotion analysis technology. I’mbesideyou has embarked on this journey with the hope that people from all over the world will feel a sense of connection to the world and to themselves by sending each other inspirations for the athletes' efforts and transcend national boundaries.

https://world-emotions.imbesideyou.com/index.html

User response:

Submissions from around the world include not only those cheering for their own country, but also many that sent encouragement to other countries. Over 20,000 posts have already been made from over 79 cities in over 14 countries.

And photos of the KIMONO project, which was expected to be shown at the opening ceremony, in which countries around the world are represented by 213 different types of kimono and obi, were posted with the names of the countries.