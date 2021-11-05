CyberArk named Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) has announced it was named as the only Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management.

CyberArk is committed to helping enterprises navigate Access Management challenges across dynamic IT environments while protecting against advanced cyber threats. CyberArk is consistently delivering on its vision for the future of Access Management, a vision that is aligned with the evolution of Identity Security and includes the delivery of transformative SaaS-based solutions.

According to Gartner: “Access Management [AM] has become the source of trust for identity-first security. Increased dependence on identities for access anywhere, anytime, requires AM to be more reliable and easier to adopt. Identity orchestration, IAM convergence and SaaS resilience importance will increase during 2022.”



Additionally, the report cites that “AM tools are a core part of many security programmes and practices, and with identity representing the modern security control plane, AM tools will continue to represent critical tools for securing access to applications and data.”

“At CyberArk we believe the lines between Identity and Privileged Access are blurring. As hybrid workforces and new access requirements emerge for operational efficiency and user experience, CyberArk is differentiated by our Identity Security approach, centred on privileged access management,” said Gil Rapaport, general manager, Access Management, CyberArk.



“We are laser-focused on emerging trends and are making strong R&D investments to continue to drive innovation that addresses anticipated customer needs, and consistently delivers on customer expectations for reliability and resilience.”

Through the CyberArk Identity portfolio, which includes CyberArk Workforce Identity and CyberArk Customer Identity, customers can protect a wide range of identities and workloads, regardless of application or system, from any location or device.



CyberArk Identity is part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. Centred on privileged access management, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform helps organisations secure access to critical business data and infrastructure, protect a distributed workforce, and accelerate business in the cloud.

This report comes on the heels of the launch of CyberArk Identity Secure Web Sessions, a cloud-based solution that enables organisations to record and protect user web application sessions, while continuously authenticating users during sensitive sessions.



Over the past year, CyberArk delivered additional Access Management innovations in areas such as passwordless authentication, identity-centric endpoint security, and user behaviour analytics. CyberArk was recently named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q3 2021.”

To download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, visit: https://www.cyberark.com/gartner-mq-access-management.

1 – Gartner, 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management, by Henrique Teixeira, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, 1 November 20212 – The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service For Enterprise, Q3 2021 by Sean Ryan with Merritt Maxim, Elsa Pikulik and Peggy Dostie, 31 August 2021

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.