Leader in Privacy Linksys Affirms Commitment to Privacy

Linksys, an iconic Home and Small Office connectivity company, is pleased to announce in a statement of direction new updates to its comprehensive Privacy Pledge. Linksys has long been at the forefront of progressive policies surrounding protecting the personal data and information of its customers and continues to prioritize online privacy and security.

Making sure personal data and information is secure while using the internet is crucial. As the world gets more connected and more data is shared online, it’s only natural to want to make sure that personal information and online activity is kept private and secure.* With the growing popularity of high-speed connectivity, the issue of privacy online will move even more to the forefront.

According to a report from Reuters, online activity skyrocketed during the pandemic, and with people spending more of their time online, the risks for data breaches, compromised cybersecurity, phishing, and other threats have also increased. This brings Linksys’ comprehensive privacy policy to the forefront: data protection is an increasingly important issue, and Linksys is continuing to prioritize a more secure, safe online experience for its customers.

“Linksys is constantly working to ensure customer data is secure. It’s a top priority that each and every Linksys customer — no matter where they live in the world — gets a safe online experience,” said CEO of Linksys, Jonathan Bettino.

This means that Linksys does not:

Additional Features and Benefits

No website tracking: Linksys products and apps do not track websites you visit or collect information about content you view on the Internet, nor track your application usage or online activities.

Linksys products and apps do not track websites you visit or collect information about content you view on the Internet, nor track your application usage or online activities. No tracking your activity: Linksys products and apps do not contain tracking or advertising cookies.

Linksys products and apps do not contain tracking or advertising cookies. No selling or sharing of your personal info: Linksys does not sell your personal Information, or share your personal information for marketing purposes.

Linksys does not sell your personal Information, or share your personal information for marketing purposes. Opt-in for emails and texts: Linksys is an “opt-in” company, which means you decide whether you want to receive marketing emails or texts.

Linksys is an “opt-in” company, which means you decide whether you want to receive marketing emails or texts. Enhanced security: Devices stay secure with automatic security updates, a separate network for guests, and additional advanced features accessible via the Linksys App.

Read more about the Linksys Privacy Pledge here.