Mavenir Wins Most Innovative Cloud Product Award for Telco Cloud Solution from Light Reading

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has won the Most Innovative Cloud Product Award from Leading Lights for its Telco Cloud Solution.

Mavenir’s Telco cloud solution provides CSPs a complete, end-to-end network software portfolio that is 100% cloud-native and runs in any cloud environment private, public, and hybrid. Cloud-native is required to support the 5G heterogenous environment in an automated manner, with microservices implemented in containers providing the placement of workloads at the right location.

“Mavenir’s cloud-first approach to networks is recognized as a path to the future,” said Bejoy Pankajakshan, EVP, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Mavenir. “We are empowering operators to take full advantage of cloud technology with reliable, carrier-grade, high-performance solutions with security and on-demand scaling.”

Mavenir’s solution is unique in three key areas:

CaaS: Mavenir’s own CaaS platform, Mavenir Webscale Platform (MWP), is based on cloud-native computing foundation, opensource components and enables extensibility to the platform by allowing the addition of policy engines and external access control to the Kubernetes-based service.

Telco PaaS: The Mavenir Telco Cloud Integration Layer, built into all the Mavenir products, operates with any CaaS platform – including MWP or third-party solutions from vendors such as VMware, Redhat, AWS, Google and Azure. MTCIL provides telco-specific configuration management, topology management, tracing, high availability, and lawful intercept capabilities as services to container network functions.

Operation automation with CI/CD: In a fully containerized environment, operators benefit from automation and operational improvements from Mavenir’s CI/CD pipeline. Mavenir’s CI/CD in the telco domain is ground-breaking because it enables automation in building lifecycle management pipeline of telco workloads, connecting key architectural components, and automating the generation of artifacts – all required to simplifying complex CSP deployments.

Mavenir is the only vendor applying a full suite of cloud-native tools (CaaS, MTCIL, and CI/CD) to support the CSP transition to the cloud, with proven deployments at Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile USA, and several other global engagements.

For more on the light reading awards and finalists click here.