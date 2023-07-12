Rimini Street Foundation Celebrates its 500th Charitable Donation

Rimini Street announced it is celebrating its 500th charitable donation made to various non-profit organizations around the world through the Rimini Street Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced it is celebrating its 500 charitable donation made to various non-profit organizations around the world through its privately funded philanthropic program, the Rimini Street Foundation.

Reflecting the Value, Hearts and Passion of Rimini Street Employees

The Rimini Street Foundation was founded in 2015 as a formal program to give back to the communities in which employees live and work. As a core pillar of the company values – the 4C’s of Rimini Street – Company, Clients, Colleagues and Community – the Rimini Street Foundation was built on the shared mission of its colleagues to “leave the world a better place than we found it.” To achieve this, the Rimini Street Foundation provides financial donations, in-kind gifts, and employee volunteer time, each dedicated to serving the community through activities that directly impact the beneficiaries of our partner charities.

Governed by a steering committee of employee volunteers with diverse backgrounds and roles across the company who serve a rotating term, the Rimini Street Foundation selects charities for partnership only after careful consideration and research into the mission and impact of each organization. Corporate-level sponsorships are further vetted by the company’s Global Ethics & Compliance group. With all funding provided by Rimini Street, Inc., and its global subsidiaries, the committee members carry out their duties with a great deal of responsibility and integrity when evaluating and selecting opportunities to share the company’s success.

Extraordinary Programs that Deliver Extraordinary Outcomes

Beyond financial giving, the Rimini Street Foundation focuses on unique opportunities to assist the community with extraordinary, heartfelt acts of service. From deploying 3D printers for colleagues to produce masks for first responders during the pandemic, to launching the RMNI LOVE Grant Program and inviting registered charities to take home part of a $50,000 grant to further their impact in selected geographic regions, the Foundation continually evolves to meet current needs of the community while remaining closely aligned with its core values.

To date, millions of dollars in aid from the company have been dedicated to improving the lives of individuals far and wide, as well as protecting precious wildlife and conserving natural resources. The Rimini Street Foundation also proudly collects smiles, handshakes and memories shared with students, seniors, families, first responders, veterans and new friends from every walk of life with its thousands of employee volunteer hours devoted to uplifting and empowering communities across the globe.

“It is truly an honor to take part in the healing and lifting up of our communities around the world - one donation at a time,” said Seth Ravin, president and CEO of Rimini Street. “I am so proud of our colleagues and their passion and commitment to making a difference in the world.”

The Significance of the Milestone Donation Hits Close to Home

The inclusion of employees’ passions makes the Foundation a stand-out within the industry. The quarterly Employee Directed Grant Program invites all employees to nominate their favorite charitable organization for funding by the Foundation, sharing the unique opportunity to support a broad variety of local agencies that empower the community.

With Q2 2023 Employee Direct Grant winners announced, Kerri Betts of the Global Ethics & Compliance Team, learned that her nominated charity, Encompass Ministries, a family assistance organization based in Georgia, USA, was selected to receive a $2000 donation.

“This gift is so close to my heart as I was once a recipient of Encompass Ministries’ goodwill. I was going through a tough time in my life, and at one point, didn’t have enough food to put on the table for me and my children. The charity came to the rescue, helping to bridge a gap with much needed resources when I needed it most,” said Betts. “With their support, I was able to get back on my feet and have since gone back several times, not as a client, but as a volunteer. This grant from the Rimini Street Foundation will assist others who are where I was years ago and help them create a path to success and independence.”

Committee chair and founder of the Rimini Street Foundation, Janet Ravin, shared, “Every donation and every hour we’ve dedicated to the communities we support around the world has been an equally rewarding gift to me and our colleagues. Kerri’s story is proof of that. We get back much more than what we give, and we look forward to the next 500 charitable donations and continuing our mission to make the world a better place for all.”

Learn more about the Rimini Street Foundation and the charities supported to date at https://www.riministreet.com/foundation/. Grow your career at a company that puts its people first and invests in the community. Visit Rimini Street’s career page at https://www.riministreet.com/company/careers/.