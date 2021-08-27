Huawei nova 8 lands in SA – pre-order now

The stunning new Huawei nova 8 smartphone with 64MP quad camera, 32MP selfie camera, 66W SuperCharge and extra-long battery life has been launched in South Africa, with special pre-order deals available from 26 August.

Huawei nova 8 is part of the latest generation in the Huawei nova family. Huawei nova 8 features a superb redesigned aesthetic, characterised by the unique Nebular camera system design and 90Hz curved OLED display, and the 64MP quad camera set-up offers all-round photographic capabilities to set free users’ creativity. Huawei nova 8 is built for a generation on the move, with 66W Huawei SuperCharge support that allows you to top up in an instant.

High-quality viewing experience

An immersive display is crucial to a premium user experience. It affects the quality of pretty much everything, from videos on social media to photography, gaming and the beauty of your favourite picture on your lock screen. Huawei nova 8 features a 6.57-inch curved OLED screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth content viewing and a 240Hz touch sampling rate that enables lower touch delay.

The display also supports the AI-aided mis-touch prevention, making it a great device for web page browsing, gaming, video playback… you name it. What’s more, the phone weighs only 169g. Together with the curved display and curved back panel, Huawei nova 8 is so comfortable to hold in your hands, even after a long time of use.

Impressive display with limitless depth of colour

The finishing touch on Huawei nova 8’s display, however, is in its fantastically vivid colour. The display features a 10-bit colour depth panel that supports an incredible 1.07 billion colours, which is 64 times higher than that of a more commonplace eight-bit colour depth panel. Combined with premium colour accuracy, this enables Huawei nova 8 users to enjoy all the subtleties and nuances of the images on-screen. Whether for social feeds, live streaming or online course, Huawei nova 8 lets you get immersive in great visuals and vibrant colours.

Power-packed 64MP quad camera and front camera

Naturally, this is also dependent on having a powerful camera. Thankfully, Huawei has packed a 64MP quad camera set-up into Huawei nova 8, with a high resolution rear camera to help you get the perfect shots and HD video content. This high resolution also gives you more freedom to refine your photography and explore your creativity with post-editing. Be sure to also try out the Dual-View Video feature, which adds a fun and unique touch to your videos.

Last but certainly not least, Huawei nova 8 does not neglect the selfie camera. A 32MP high-res front camera helps you and your friends look your very best in every selfie. It even supports night selfie mode to automatically enhance lighting conditions and improve background details.

Stay out round-the-clock with 66W fast charging support

Powered by Kirin 820E chipset, the Huawei nova 8 not only offers smooth experience but it also brings a better cooling performance by the 3D graphene heat dissipation technology.

One final point to consider is charging. Powerful features are one thing, but many phones drain their batteries quickly and you’re left with fear about whether your phone is going to last the night. The new nova smartphone features 66W Huawei SuperCharge, capable of bringing the device back up to 60% in just 15 minutes and 100% in 35 minutes, according to Huawei’s official website. In as little time as it takes to break for a cup of coffee, you can have Huawei nova 8 fully charged and be back on the go.

With a recommended retail price of R10 999, the nova 8 comes with a two-year warranty, one-time free screen guard service, free unboxing service at store, 50 days complementary screen insurance and 5GB free Huawei Cloud Storage for 12 months.

Pre-order Huawei nova 8 now

Pre-order the Huawei nova 8 now for R99 and get R1 100 off*. Receive a Huawei FreeBuds 4i and Huawei Watch GT Bundle offer valued at R5 698. Visit the HUAWEI Store (online). T&Cs apply.