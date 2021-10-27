The new workplace PC security

As cyber criminals increasingly exploit vulnerabilities in the hybrid workplace, they’ve set their sights on the ever-growing number of endpoints, such as work-from-home devices.

Earlier this year (May 2021), PC and printer giant HP launched its new HP Wolf Security service platform, bringing together new and existing HP security solutions for PCs, with the aim of boosting endpoint security for the hybrid workforce.

To limit the risk associated with a hybrid workforce, the company says companies must adopt a zero trust strategy for endpoint devices.

This, they say, eliminates default assumptions of trust between endpoint hardware, apps, data and network resources while continuously evaluating risk for access control decisions.

Endpoint devices are the first line of defence, and hardware-based PC security is needed now more than ever.

While the digital landscape keeps changing and security risks evolve, the security solutions engineered into HP business PCs are designed to protect your business.

From the moment your PC is switched on, the security products in the HP Wolf Security for business portfolio work together in the background to protect your business PCs.

Introstat Executive Sales Manager William du Preez says: “HP’s Wolf Security solution is comprehensive and will meet your organisation’s security requirements. Introstat is confident it will cover your needs – even threats that you may not be aware of. The new hybrid workplace has posed many security challenges with the movement from office to work from home and back being a continuous cycle. Employees are now accessing company data via their own personal WiFi networks when working from home. Security is absolutely crucial. To have a product such as HP and their Wolf Security solution within our security solution offering gives us confidence in helping you secure your environment.”

Multilayered endpoint security

HP elite PCs, workstations and select pro PCs come pre-installed with a stack of hardware enforced security features that enable anyone to work more securely from anywhere without fear of modern threats.

They protect your organisation with multilayered, next-generation endpoint security services that defend against cyber attacks without disrupting employee productivity or increasing IT's workload.

The HP Pro Wolf Security is built for business with over-strapped IT teams or no dedicated IT resources at all. The solution offers powerful software and optional services to counter aggressive cyber attacks.

The Wolf Enterprise Security solution is designed for the most security conscious organisations. It eliminates high-risk threat vectors, so company teams can stay focused on what really matters.

It is suitable for large-scale enterprises and public sector organisations because it frees up IT time while providing better experiences for end-users.

With great power comes great responsibility

Beyond the operation of endpoint devices outside of corporate networks, research by global research organisation IPSOS shows that user behaviour also exposes them in the hybrid work context.

The research reveal that over a third of workers say working remotely blurs the lines between home and professional life, with 45% of workers admitting to using a work laptop for life admin and 20% admit they have let another person use their company computer multiple times.

“There are some key reasons security is extra important during periods of remote work, particularly because many employees are performing work using their own WiFi networks and their devices may not be protected like they would be in the office.

"We don’t know how soon employees will return to the workplace, and even when they do, remote work will likely be more common,” says William.

From an IT perspective, it means companies need to educate employees about the types of attacks to look out for like phishing, malware, ransomware and malicious websites, as well as the best practices that will help keep their devices and important company information safe,” concludes William.

For qualified advice on how to improve end-point security, download the latest security report and please speak to a security expert at Introstat via this page.