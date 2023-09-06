Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official Commercial FX Partner for Aston Villa Football Club

Corpay, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Aston Villa Football Club to become their Official Commercial Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner.

Through this partnership, Aston Villa, along with their broader ecosystem of corporate business partners* will be able to gain access to and utilise Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate their foreign exchange exposure. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

"The Corpay Cross-Border team is very excited to be named the Official Commercial FX Partner for Aston Villa F.C." said Brad Loder, Vice President, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand, along with our corporate payments and foreign exchange business globally, we are excited by the opportunity to partner with one of the Premier Leagues oldest and most successful football clubs.”

“We are thrilled to announce a partnership with Corpay.” said Chris Heck, President of Business Operations Aston Villa. “Like Aston Villa, they are a global brand with lofty ambitions who will authentically integrate with the business side of the club. This partnership is a sign of our strategic approach to sponsorship and commercial development as we look forward to a new era of greatness at Aston Villa."