Retail Capital chooses Sage Intacct to streamline operations, drive growth

AWCape has worked closely with Retail Capital, a small business funder in South Africa, during the past year to help the company migrate from Sage 300cloud to Sage Intacct as it needed a robust cloud solution to support the funder’s meteoritic growth.

AWCape has a longstanding relationship with Retail Capital as its implementation and support partner for Sage 300cloud software, and now Sage Intacct.

Fact sheet Solution: Sage Intacct Industry: Financial Provider: AWCape User: Retail Capital

Retail Capital has funded over 28 000 businesses with more than R3 billion over the past decade. Many of those businesses did not qualify for traditional loans, and Retail Capital stepped in to provide the funds needed to survive and succeed.

Tyler Posthumus, Chief Financial Officer at Retail Capital, says: “A key requirement for Retail Capital was above average integration capabilities with its existing systems, including off-the-shelf and fully bespoke solutions. With Sage Intacct’s historical track record, with all installations receiving more than 60% of input to the system through integrations, AWCape’s experience as a systems integrator was of major importance.”

Jeff Ryan, MD for AWCape, says: “Sage Intacct was a natural choice for Retail Capital as its primary business is to provide finance to small businesses. As a cloud solution with deep finance functionality, Sage Intacct allowed Retail Capital to easily port its core finance functions to the new system. In addition, part of Retail Capital’s success is having a deep understanding of its customers and partner integration. Through the well-defined and detailed APIs available, system integration and syncing of data with Sage Intacct was much easier than other ERP solutions. We are looking forward to how this growing company takes this solution forward.”

Jamie Peers, VP of Business Development and Alliances at Synatic, says: “Retail Capital had a requirement to manipulate and transform its data, through complex calculations, to provide information to its client base in the format needed. Synatic, along with our valued partner AWCape, answered this need by simplifying the access to and the transformation of this data. Synatic is excited and proud to have nimbly, simply and powerfully solved Retail Capital’s complex needs.”

Gerhard Hartman, Vice-President: Medium Business, Sage Africa & Middle East, says: “This implementation highlights how Sage is uniquely positioned to help customers adapt to change through its trusted network. Sage Intacct automates complex processes and delivers rich financial and operational and business insights to help companies grow. Partners like AWCape have an invaluable role to play in helping customers unlock the power and value of this financial management platform through their consulting and implementation expertise.”