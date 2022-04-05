Seven years and counting, Atmos by CallCabinet awarded 2022 Internet Telephony Product of the Year

CallCabinet, the world’s first cloud-native compliance recording and AI analytics provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Atmos the 2022 Internet Telephony Product of the Year.

CallCabinet’s compliant recording and voice analytics platform, Atmos, is once again recognised for developing exceptional VOIP and IP communications services that provide industry-leading solutions for the modern, hybrid work environment.

Atmos by CallCabinet seamlessly delivers compliant call recording, voice analytics and automated quality assurance for businesses of all sizes. Atmos fills every compliance gap for small and medium-sized businesses, mid-market and global enterprises within the world's most heavily regulated industries.

Atmos unifies and normalises voice data by recording, analysing, transcribing and migrating every conversation to the cloud. It integrates with virtually every platform within an organisation, aggregating all insights into a unified, secure, transcribed, shareable source.

Atmos’ AI-driven voice analytics supplies critical QA automation with keyword and key phrase analysis, call transcriptions and sentiment analysis. Agent evaluation and screen recording positively impact the customer experience by providing a complete view of your customer service operation. Atmos offers compliance and QA tools that protect your company and help you train every employee to be your best employee, increase sales and satisfy your customers.

“We are continually innovating our Atmos platform to be the most comprehensive recording solution on the market,” stated Ryan Kahan, CallCabinet Group CEO. “Being recognised for the seventh year in a row and receiving TMC’s Internet Telephony Product of the Year award for 2022 is testament to our commitment as a leader within the industry and pushing the next wave of advancements.”

To learn more about Atmos by CallCabinet and how it can seamlessly integrate with virtually any VOIP or IP technology stack and ensure compliance for the most complex hybrid work environment, request a demo at www.callcabinet.com.