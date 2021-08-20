Jon Hoehler elected as treasurer on WASPA board

New WASPA treasurer Jon Hoehler.

The Wireless Application Service Providers' Association (WASPA) has elected Jon Hoehler as its treasurer on the board.

Having started his career in mobile telecoms in 2004, Hoehler’s focus will be to provide strategic and financial guidance to help build on the strong financial structures already in place at WASPA and ensure the association continues to meet its fiduciary commitments.

WASPA was formed in 2004 as a self-regulatory body with a mandate to represent and regulate its voluntary members, which provide mobile-based value-added services, otherwise known as WASPs.

Membership of the industry body with a recognised code of conduct has been made compulsory by Telkom Mobile, Cell C, MTN and Vodacom for all WASPs, says the organisation.

“I have been fortunate to be a participant in the rapid communications and connectivity shift that GSM mobile technology has afforded the continent and this role allows me to continue to work to make a difference in the space,” says Hoehler.



“This is a mobile and digital first market – and yes, while each market across Africa is different, at the centre is always subscribers and consumers and their demand for services that are not only affordable but deliver value.”



According to WASPA, during his time in the industry, Hoehler has worked with numerous mobile operators, including several strategic partners and technology vendors across the African continent.



Beyond his new role at WASPA, he is also senior business executive for Africa at Avatar World Group, which trades as Joker Mobile in South Africa.

“I believe that WASPA delivers well-managed guidelines for partners to grow in this ecosystem, but its role is to ensure a fair industry for all moving forward. Consumers aren’t always aware of what they are subscribing to or ‘opting-in’ to and that is why the checks and balances that WASPA bring are needed.”

Having qualified with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Hoehler started his career almost at the inception of the WASP industry in South Africa.



“Having witnessed the industry’s growth, from inception, I believe that I can bring a unique perspective, on issues and regulations, to WASPA and the broader industry, and I hope to play a meaningful role in supporting the continued growth of this ecosystem,” concludes Hoehler.