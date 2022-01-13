Nokia reveals accelerated plans to use renewable electricity

Nokia is looking to reduce emissions from its own operations by moving to 100% renewable electricity in the next three years.

The company revealed the ambitious transition target yesterday, when it announced it has joined RE100, a global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, which brings together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.

By joining the RE100 initiative, Nokia says, it aims to show leadership in renewable energy adoption in its operations and use its position in the ICT value chain to encourage suppliers and customers to take similar steps to reduce emissions by accelerating the shift to sustainable electricity.

The announcement of the transition comes at a time when Nokia has been increasing its share of renewable electricity for several years; its usage across the business in 2020 was 39% and it says it is on track to reach the 45% target for 2022.

The company says it is now committed to accelerating this trend to reach 100% by 2025.

Nokia, which operates through four segments: Mobile networks, network infrastructure, cloud and network services, and Nokia technologies, says it will continue to focus on reducing its emissions by 50% across its value chain, including its own operations, products in use, logistics and final assembly supplier factories by 2030.

"We are proud to be joining the RE100 initiative in recognition of our efforts to move to 100% renewable electricity by 2025. But this is just one part of our decarbonisation strategy,” says Melissa Schoeb, Nokia’s chief corporate affairs officer.

“We’re working with our suppliers and customers to reduce emissions across our value chain and continually innovating to improve the energy efficiency of our technologies so we can make our own and other industries more sustainable."

Sam Kimmins, head of RE100 at Climate Group, welcomed Nokia into the fold.

"We are delighted that Nokia has joined RE100, the global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP. By committing to 100% renewable electricity, Nokia is taking an important step forward in improving its sustainability journey and joins over 340 of the world’s leading companies committed to driving market change. We encourage others to follow suit."