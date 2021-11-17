Megaport Announces Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics as Its First Network as a Service (NaaS) Vendor Partner

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 102 value-added distributor. The agreement would make Megaport’s global, private Software Defined Network (SDN) platform available through ArrowSphere to companies looking to modernise their networks and accelerate digital transformation.

“Bringing Megaport’s leading NaaS platform into the Arrow Electronics portfolio makes it easier for customers to modernise their network connectivity and connect quickly to leading cloud service providers,” said Rodney Foreman, Chief Revenue Officer at Megaport. “Arrow’s global scale and reach, combined with their expertise in IT solutions, makes them ideal to expand and deepen our channel relationships.”

By using Megaport, Arrow customers can enjoy the following benefits:

Improved network performance with reduced jitter and latency.

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.

Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centres, cloud providers, and IT services without any hardware requirements.

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

Secure, private hybrid cloud and multicloud connections to more than 360 service providers, 700+ enabled data centres, and 230+ cloud interconnect points.

Arrow aggregates the world’s leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Arrow’s cloud management platform, ArrowSphere, removes complexity in the IT buying process by connecting these technologies with thousands of channel partners through an extensive cloud catalog and consumption management capabilities.

With Megaport, businesses can deploy a global, high-availability network in minutes, not months. Megaport’s NaaS platform provides private, scalable, on-demand connectivity to the world’s leading cloud service providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The company’s solutions enable agile, flexible, high-performance networking for a fraction of the cost of traditional methods.