Gigamon appoints VP EMEA to advance new deep observability market

Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, today announced the appointment of Mark Coates as VP EMEA, to further drive regional growth, lead aggressive hiring strategies and support EMEA customers and prospects who are planning to adopt a modern hybrid and multicloud strategy. Coates will leverage over 25 years of experience from both inside and outside of the IT and security industry, to deliver the company’s deep observability and cloud GTM strategy within region, ensuring Gigamon’s proposition is well recognised within the Global 2000 as they accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Coates will lead the EMEA team in supporting customers’ changing requirements as they seek to establish a secure digital infrastructure and reduce operational costs associated with hybrid cloud environments. This significant regional appointment coincides with the global company announcement that Shane Buckley is now Gigamon CEO and President, after four years as COO, in order to lead the organisation’s next evolution in the emerging deep observability market.

Prior to joining Gigamon, Coates served as VP of North and West EMEA for Digital Realty, a real estate investment trust, where he delivered impactful revenue growth of over 30%. He has also held senior leadership positions at Dtex Systems, Veritas Software Corporation, Good Technology and Symantec. With the European market for cloud growing at a significant pace, Coates’ experience and understanding of both the technical and operational issues currently facing CIOs means he is perfectly placed to support Gigamon in educating the market on the importance of deep observability and its role in amplifying the power of cloud, security and observability tools.

“Gigamon has a rich heritage in cloud and security and is constantly evolving innovative technologies, which is why this role is such an exciting career opportunity,” said Coates. “We are excellently positioned in the market to support hybrid and multicloud journeys and to pioneer the new deep observability frontier due to the strength of our actionable network-level intelligence. I was drawn to join because the authenticity of our ‘One Gigamon’ culture really shines through, making it an inclusive and rewarding organisation to work with. I am thrilled to be a part of this company and look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

For more information about Gigamon, click here.


