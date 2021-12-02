ICT tenders: Looking to skills
Public sector procurement is showing no signs of slowing as the year races to its close. These buying patterns are beginning to lean towards quick-win requests on one hand and preparation for next year's larger projects on the other.
Government's thoughts are also turning towards skills development as an unusual rush of training requests emerges, led by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).
The State IT Agency (SITA), however, leads this week's pack with a total of 14 tenders on offer as well as a request for information. ICASA's four training requests are bolstered by a further three tenders, putting it in a strong second position. Newcomer, Eastcape Midlands Tvet College, is joined by the Agricultural Research Commission in joint third place with six advertisement each.
The software sector remains in top spot with 104 tenders on offer, followed by services with 85 and hardware with 61. The telecommunications sector will also be pleased as high interest levels are maintained at 29 requests.
New tenders
Central Karoo District Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the management and implementation of the rural road asset management system for a three year period.
Tender no: CKDM002 – 2021/2022
Information: Dormenia Swarts or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Asset management
Council for Medical Schemes
The council requires renewal of online software Survey Monkey subscription for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RFQ/CMS/SHR/02112029
Information: Lebohang Tlali, Tel: (012) 431 0440, E-mail: i.baloyi@medicalschemes.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Internet
Department of Transport
The department is looking for a service provider to develop, implement, maintain, and support a document management system for a period of 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 9 Dec – Virtual.
Tender no: DOT/12/2021/ITP
Information: Nelisiwe Nyawo, Tel: (012) 309 3291, E-mail: NyawoN@dot.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Document management
Water Research Commission
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of 30 notebooks.
Tender no: WRC 007-2021/22
Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: quotations@wrc.org.za.
Closing date: 21 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Broadband Infraco SOC
The company is looking for a Dell-approved service provider for Dell server warranty for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFQ 9032 Re-issue
Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers
Knysna Municipality
A three year contract is offered for the maintenance of the municipality's existing telemetry installation.
Compulsory briefing: 9 Dec – To attend meeting, tenderers are to e-mail Mzwanele Mato at mmato@knysna.gov.za in order to register.
Tender no: T 23 of 2021/22
Information: Rhoydon Parry or Mzwanele Mato, Tel: (044) 302 6300, E-mail: mmato@knysna.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telemetry, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications
Solplaatje Local Municipality
The municipality invites proposals from service providers for a solution to supply, install, commission and maintain automated meter reading systems for water and electricity initiatives on cost recovery as the municipal revenue improves from these programmes.
Tender no: FIN/REV02/2021
Information: M. Shirindza, Tel: (053) 830 6416, E-mail: machelanis@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Smart meters
Supply, delivery and installation of 500mbps business broadband fibre internet service with 5 public IPs is sought for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: MM/IT05/2021
Information: H. Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, Internet, IP
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of prepayment electricity vending services with third party vending management and revenue enhancement /TID management.
Compulsory briefing: 7 Dec – Virtual.
Tender no: FIN/INC01/2021
Information: Josephine Modutle, Tel: (053) 830 6731, E-mail: jmodutle@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 24 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-paid, TID, Token identifier, Vending
Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
The regulator wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, deliver and install directional VHF, UHF and SHF hand-held antennas for Limpopo and North West regional offices on 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.
Tender no: ICASA 52/2021
Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: - BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications
ICASA is also advertising for training on certified international privacy professional course.
Tender no: RFQ 05/11/2021
Information: Makoma Lusenga, Tel: (012) 568 3025, E-mail: mlusenga@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 9 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Privacy, Security
A service provider is also required to provide COBIT 2019 foundation training.
Tender no: RFQ 18/10/2021
Information: Makoma Lusenga, Tel: (012) 568 3025, E-mail: mlusenga@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, COBIT
Microsoft PowerPoint training is also sought.
Tender no: RFQ 12/10/2021
Information: Makoma Lusenga, Tel: (012) 568 3025, E-mail: mlusenga@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Software
ICASA is looking for a service provider to provide SharePoint training.
Tender no: RFQ 19/09/2021
Information: Makoma Lusenga, Tel: (012) 568 3025, E-mail: mlusenga@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Software
The regulator is looking for two Tree professional licenses.
Tender no: RFQ 21/10/2021
Information: Sinenhlanhla Masondo, Tel: (012) 568 3515, E-mail: SMasondo@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 10 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Fifteen Acrobat Pro-DC Enterprise licenses are also required.
Tender no: RFQ 30/10/2021
Information: Sinenhlanhla Masondo, Tel: (012) 568 3515, E-mail: SMasondo@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 10 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.
Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021
Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 31 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance
PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.
Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021
Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 28 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
Prasa wishes to source a service provider to supply utilities management system configuration and implementation and maintenance thereof, and end to end utilities management for the effective and efficient administration of all Prasa utilities.
Tender no: HO/CRES/REAM/01/11/2021
Information: Albert Mdluli, Tel: (011) 013 1487, E-mail: albert.mdluli@prasa.com.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development
The agency is also advertising for the supply and delivery of telecoms tools.
Tender no: 19/2021/CTN/INFRA
Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: ekalemba@prasa.com.
Closing date: 1 Feb 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware
The Presidency
The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply of digital signage/communication software for its digital communication channel and the maintenance and support of this channel for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Dec – Link.
Tender no: PO 2021/22:008
Information: Madira Selomo, Tel: (012) 300 5951, E-mail: tenders@presidency.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Estate Agency Affairs Board
The board requests experienced and reputable bidders to submit proposals for the implementation of an integrated ERP solution for the purpose of automation and modernisation of processes. The proposed solution should be implementable in phases over a period of 10 to 12 months. The fully functional and integrated ERP will have the potential to replace or enhance some of the applications listed in the bid document. The ERP should offer functionality in all departments and be accessible to all the Estate Agency Affairs Board offices. The main purpose of this software integration is to provide a single view of the organisation’s information and to improve service offerings to the employees, stakeholders and the board.
Tender no: ERP /2021/008
Information: Loyiso Befile, Tel: (011) 731 5712, E-mail: Loyiso.Befile@eaab.org.za.
Closing date: 22 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning
The EAABis currently undergoing a modernisation programme which focuses on the transformation of processes, technology and human capabilities to further enhance current operations, increase operational efficiencies and improve quality of service offered to its clients in respect of their call centre services.
Tender no: CCE/2021/007
Information: Thokozani Khumalo, Tel: (011) 731 2207, E-mail: Thokozani.Khumalo@eaab.org.za.
Closing date: 22 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Call centre, Contact centre
Department of Agriculture,Land Reform and Rural Development
A service provider is sought to provide system support on the land administration web application and database integrity for five years.
Tender no: 5-2-2-1 DALRRD-0052 (2021/2022)
Information: Technical: André Erasmus or Paul Schoeman, Tel: (012) 312 9138, E-mail: paul.schoeman@dalrrd.gov.za. General: K Modise, A Olyn or P Makhado, Tel: (012) 312 9772/8359/9786/9518/8711, E-mail: Kedumetse.modise@dalrrd.gov.za, abie.olyn@dalrrd.gov.za, pfarelo.makhado@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Database, Support and maintenance
South African Maritime Safety Authority
SAMSA invites proposals from suitable service providers for business continuity, disaster recovery and backup services for a period of five years.
Tender no: BID NO - SAMSA - 041 - 2021 - 22
Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Cell: 079 522 2786, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.
Closing date: 27 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Business continuity, Disaster recovers, Backup
A Sage accredited service provider is sought to provide both Sage Payroll and Human Resource, configuration and migration of all HR related data from the current HR system to Sage 300 People as well as additional modules for a period of five years.
Tender no: BID NO: SAMSA /037/2021/22
Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Cell: 079 522 2786, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, HR
Council for the Built Environment
A service provider is sought to provide infrastructure-as-a-service (24/7/365) data-centre cloud migration for a period of 18 months.
Tender no: CBE3/2021
Information: Sthembile Madonsela, Tel: (012) 346 3985, E-mail: sthembile@cbe.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Infrastructure-as-a-service, Datacentre, Software, Cloud computing, Managed services
National Home Builders Registration Council
Proposals are invited for the appointment of a suitable service provider to render managed information security services for a period of three years.
Tender no: NHBRC 11 2021_Re-advert
Information: Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0114, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security, Information security, Cybersecurity
Castle Control Board
The board wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, implementation support, maintenance and hosting of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) and financial management system.
Tender no: CCB 12/2021
Information: Derek Williams, Tel: (021) 461 4676, E-mail: finance@castleofgoodhope.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Financial management, hosting, Support and maintenance
Umgeni Water
The organisation requires supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.
Tender no: 2022/029
Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1313, E-mail: Zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Security, Biometrics
Limpopo Community Education and Training College
A service provider is sought for the supply and delivery of 26 desktop printers and one heavy-duty photocopying machine on a 36 months contract.
Compulsory briefing: 7 Dec
Tender no: LCETC 2021-004
Information: MT Mashele, Tel: (015) 753 0013, E-mail: mmashele@lp.cetc.edu.za.
Closing date: 19 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging
Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator
The adjudicator is calling for the provision of an integrated HR, finance and SCM ERP system.
Tender no: OPFA/ICT/082021
Information: Magadi Tshitannye, Tel: (012) 748 4048, E-mail: tenders@pfa.org.za.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, ERP, HR, SCM, Finance
Transnet SOC Ltd
Transnet is also advertising for the design, supply, installation, configuration, integration, training and maintenance of all equipment, software and databases for the rapid deployment of CCTV surveillance system nationally for a period of one year.
Tender no: HOAC-HO-35369
Information: Langanani Mphelo, Tel: (011) 584 0614, E-mail: Langanani.Mphelo@transnet.net.
Closing date: 7 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Security, Software development, Hardware, CCTV, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance, Database, Surveillance
The company also requires supply and delivery of accessories for its data acquisition system for a period of two months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Dec – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: CRAC-HO-36887
Information: Mulweli Mukosi, Tel: (011) 584 0667, E-mail: Mulweli.Mukosi@transnet.net.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Data
Small Enterprise Development Agency
Seda wishes to appoint a panel of forensic investigation services firms for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RFP/T 05-2021/22
Information: F Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Professional services, Security, Forensics
Johannesburg Water
The organisation requires a storage capacity upgrade to the existing IBM V7000 storage subsystems, as well as maintenance for 36 months.
Tender no: JWIT49/21
Information: Thato Diratsagae, Tel: (011) 688 1837, E-mail: thato.diratsagae@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Services, Support and maintenance
Department of Infrastructure Development, Gauteng
The province wishes to set up a EPWP panel for training service providers in information and communication technology (ICT) for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFP 21/10/2021
Information: Chriselda Nkadimeng, Tel: (011) 355 5139, E-mail: chriselda.nkadimeng@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Training and eLearning
Department of Community Safety, Gauteng
Bids are invited for the procurement and installation of 103 Tetra radios.
Tender no: GT/GDCS/116/2021
Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Tel: (011) 689 3746, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jan 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Tetra radios
Richtersveld Municipality
Bids are invited for the appointment of a suitable service provider to supply, install and maintain a hosted internet protocol telephone system and IP phone for a period of three years.
Tender no: TMS/NC061/11/2021
Information: Alex September, Tel: (027) 851 1107, E-mail: alex@richtersveld.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jan 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, VoIP, Voice over IP
National Health Laboratory Service
The NHLS requires renewal, support, and maintenance of data protector licenses for a period of two years.
Tender no: RFB062/21/22
Information: Phumzile Rikhotso, Tel: (011) 386 6165, E-mail: Phumzile.Rikhotso@nhls.ac.za.
Closing date: 7 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Data, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Department of Economic Development andTourism, KwaZulu Natal
The province wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provision of specialised broadband technical support services for a period of three years.
Tender no: ZNT 07 EDTEA 2021/2022
Information: Sthabile Khuzwayo, Tel: (033) 264 2862, E-mail: sthabile.khuzwayo@kznedtea.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Dec 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Broadband, Support and maintenance
The province wishes to appoint a service provider for the deployment of Wi-Fi services proof of concepts in various sites around the Ugu, Ilembe and Harry Gwala district municipalities.
Tender no: Q20 EDTEA 21/22
Information: Khangelani Magojo, Tel: (033) 264 2579, E-mail: khangelani.magojo@kznedtea.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Dec 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Wi-Fi, Hardware
Johannesburg Market
The organisation is re-advertising its request for JD Edwards technical and application support maintenance for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 3 Dec
Tender no: IT-OP-003-2021/2022
Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Mbombela Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality requires ICT equipment support and maintenance services.
Tender no: 367/2021
Information: Dennies Sithole, Tel: (013) 759 9469, E-mail: dennies.sithole@mbombela.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance
Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo
Bids are invited for the lease, supply and maintenance of multifunctional printers.
Tender no: JCPZ/ICT02/2021
Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: (011) 712 6640, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.
Closing date: 22 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance
Armscor
Procurement, installation and commissioning of unified computing systems (UCS) is sought.
Tender no: EICT/2021/17
Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, UCS, Unified computing systems, Virtualisation, Networking, Computing, Storage
Armscor is also advertising for a video conferencing solution.
Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Dec
Tender no: EICT/2021/23
Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Video conferencing
Companies and Intellectual Property Commission
Bids are invited for the supply of internet connectivity at the commission’s main data center located at the DTIC Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 10/2021/2022
Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP
Lekwa Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider for the upgrade and procurement of server room infrastructure.
Compulsory briefing: 30 Nov
Tender no: CS 02 2021-2022
Information: Bilal Cajee, Cell: 082 303 7516, E-mail: bcajee@lekwalm.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Servers
Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gauteng
A service provider is sought for the conceptualisation and delivery of an integrated Municipal Property Rates Act digital compliance platform (MDCP) for the Gauteng province (three year contract).
Compulsory briefing: 29 Nov
Tender no: COGTA 43/2021
Information: Zeenat Motalieb, Tel: (010) 345 0837, E-mail: zeenat.motalieb@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Digital, Compliance
Airports Company of South Africa
ACSA wishes to acquire an airline network planning and passenger forecast tool.
Tender no: RFP 48042
Information: Matebogo Mkhize, Tel: (011) 723 2643, E-mail: matebogo.mkhize@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Software
Proposals are invited for the provision of AMS Suite for a period of 60 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Dec – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: COR6757/2021/RFP
Information: Potso Makgtho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jan 2022
Tags: Software
The provision of financial year-end support is sought for ACSA and its subsidiaries for the 2022 financial year-end period using Caseware software for a period of eight months.
Tender no: COR6758/2021/RFP
Information:Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Financial
South African Special Risks Insurance Association
Sasria requires design, implementation, maintenance and support of the Guidewire Producer Engage Portal and Policy Centre for the period of three years.
Tender no: RFP 2021/20
Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: malixolem@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Portal, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the maintenance and support of Microsoft SharePoint online and website.
Tender no: RFP 2021/22
Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: malixolem@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Sharepoint, Internet, Online, Web, Support and maintenance
National Energy Regulator of South Africa
A professional and competent service provider is sought to relocate the existing NERSA information communication technology server room to a new room over a period of three months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Dec - Link.
Tender no: NERSA/2122/ICT/SRU/BID022
Information: SCM Team, Tel: (012) 401 4795, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.
Closing date: 14 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services
Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority
A suitable, qualified service provider is sought to supply and deliver an electronic meeting management solution and related portals for SASSETA.
Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/21221005
Information: Vutivi Manganyi, Tel: (011) 087 5629, E-mail: scm03@sasseta.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Internet, Portals
National Prosecuting Authority
The NPA is looking for a service provider for the design, implementation and configuration of a document management solution (DMS) with maintenance and support.
Tender no: NPA 07-21/22
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Content management, Document management, DMS, Knowledge management, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development
The authority also requires unified communication services.
Tender no: NPA 24-21/22
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Unified communications, Telecommunications
A firewall security refresh is also sought with monitoring tool, SIEM and DLP solution with five-year hardware and software maintenance and support.
Tender no: NPA 13-21/22
Information: Thembi Ndleleni, Tel: (012) 845 7013, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Firewall, SIEM, DLP, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the procurement of an e-mail continuity and archiving solution.
Tender no: NPA 14-21/22
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Unified communications, Telecommunications
Joburg Theatre (SOC) Ltd
Bids are invited for internet connectivity.
Tender no: 00223/21
Information: Kea, Tel: (011) 877 6835, E-mail: kea@joburgtheatre.com.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP
The organisation is also re-advertising for the service and maintenance of its Sage Pastel system.
Tender no: 00221/21
Information: Kea, Tel: (011) 877 6835, E-mail: kea@joburgtheatre.com.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Eastcape Midlands Tvet College
The college is looking for a service provider for the supply, delivery and configuration of a disaster recovery site solution for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Dec
Tender no: PUR 806/56
Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Disaster recovery, Security
The supply, delivery and configuration of multifunctional copiers and copier software management rental solution is also sought for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Dec
Tender no: PUR 401/31
Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging
Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and configuration of a Microsoft annual license agreement for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Dec
Tender no: PUR 808/11
Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
The college wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, commissioning, support and maintenance of a smart campus.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Dec
Tender no: PUR 2600/88
Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Smart technology, IoT, Support and maintenance
Supply, installation and delivery of wireless projectors and projector screens is also sought.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Dec
Tender no: PUR 806/57
Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Audio-visual
Various IT hardware is required at the college's new campus in Graaff Reinet.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Dec
Tender no: PUR 804/55
Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware
Elangeni TVET College
The college is advertising for the supply of desktop computers.
Tender no: PUR 802/50
Information: Thandolwenkosi Majola, Tel: (031) 492 4363, E-mail: thandolwenkosi.majola@elangeni.edu.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Rustenburg Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the funding, design, supply, installation and maintenance of a smart revenue collection system including online customer payment options for a period of three years.
Tender no: RLM/DTIS/0025/2021/22
Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Revenue collection, eCommerce, Online payment
South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited
Necsa invites bids for the supply of ERP and related software system support.
Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0023
Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, ERP
Abaqulusi Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is advertising for the provision of an online multi-utility vending system and third-party vending.
Tender no: 8/2/1/458
Information: Grant, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: gbradbury@abaqulusi.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Electricity, Pre-paid, Utility, Vending, Internet
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority
The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the licencing, implementation, support and maintenance of the learner management system for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Dec – Virtual.
Tender no: MICT/SETA/LMS/15/2021
Information: Supply chain management, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: rfqs@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Learner management, Services, Support and maintenance
Pikitup
The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a one stop call centre for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: PU097/2021
Information: Nomaswazi Lamola, Tel: (087) 357 1038, E-mail: nomaswazilamola@pikitup.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres
Msunduzi Local Municipality
The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires provision of SAP support, maintenance services and system enhancements for itself and its entities for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 31 OF 21/22
Information: Sipho Nxumalo, Tel: (033) 392 2271, E-mail: sipho.nxumalo@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance
The municipality is also advertising for SAP ERP training and certification for its employees for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 32 OF 21/22
Information: Sipho Nxumalo, Tel: (033) 392 2271, E-mail: sipho.nxumalo@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning
Kwadukuza Municipality
The KZN municipality requires SD WAN services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: MN 132-2021
Information: Samuel Kuber, Tel: (032) 437 5053, E-mail: samuelk@kwadukuza.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, SD WAN, Internet
State Information Technology Agency
The Western Cape Department of Health requires the supply of a web-based multi-warehouse, warehouse management and distribution centre solution to be delivered as a software as a service (SaaS) inclusive of full maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.
Compulsory briefing: 9 Dec
Tender no: RFB 1095
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Supply chain management, Warehouse management, Software as a service, SaaS
SITA wishes to procure a contact centre telephony solution with maintenance and support for a period of five years.
Tender no: RFB 2493-2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Call centre, Contact centre, Hardware, Telephony, Telecommunications
The agency is also advertising for the replacement of the enterprise storage subsystems in the Numerus and Beta data centres for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Dec – Refer to bid document.
Tender no: RFB 2491-2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Datacentres
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture requires supply, installation and provision of maintenance and support of the unified communication licenses renewal and telephone handsets for the period 36 months.
Tender no: RFB 2503/2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Unified communications, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, Telephony
SITA wishes to procure Cisco network equipment for the Blenny relocation project.
Tender no: RFB 2502/2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking
A certified Autodesk service provider is sought for the procurement of an Autodesk product for the Department of Water and Sanitation for the period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Dec – Refer to bid document.
Tender no: RFB 2498-2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Software
The South African Police Service (SAPS) requires provisioning of an IS/ICT monitoring service and national IS/ICT operation centre with maintenance and support for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 3 Dec – Refer to bid document.
Tender no: RFB 2489-2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Operations, Managed services, Support and maintenance
SITA is advertising for the provision of hardware and software for SAPS's Microsoft Windows server environment including maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Dec – RSVP to Bongeka.Malinga@sita.co.za.
Tender no: RFB 2507-2021
Information: Bongeka Malinga, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: bongeka.malinga@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Servers, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the replacement of the WORM capable storage devices in the Numerus and Beta data centres including maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Dec – RSVP to Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.
Tender no: RFB 2509-2021
Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Datacentre, Services, Support and maintenance
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) requires supply of development, maintenance, support and enhancement services of the Drupal websites and mobile applications for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFB 2510-2021
Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: nokwanda.wasa@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Mobile applications, Mobility, Internet, Website, Support and maintenance
SITA is also publishing a request for accreditation for information security products and services to SITA on behalf of government departments for a period of five years.
Tender no: RFA 2494-2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Software
Request for accreditation is also sought for the supply of unified communications and collaboration products and services to SITA for and on behalf of government departments for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Dec – Refer to bid document.
Tender no: RFA 2501-2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Unified communications, Collaboration
The Western Cape Department of the Premier requires the supply of local area network switches for the WCED ENS building with maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.
Tender no: RFB 2516-2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance, LAN
SITA wishes to procure Cisco products for resale to the Western Cape Department of the Premier: CEI for the LAN refresh at Groote Schuur Hospital.
Tender no: RFB 2514-2021
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking, LAN
Matatiele Local Municipality
Proposals are invited for the resuscitation of the municipality's disaster replication site.
Tender no: MATAT/2021/2022-32
Information: Siyabulela Fokazi, Tel: (039) 737 8196, E-mail: sfokazi@matatiele.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Storage, Server, Replication
South African National Parks
A service provider is sought to supply an end-point security solution that supports network visibility and access management through policy enforcement on devices and users of corporate networks for a period of three years.
Tender no: GNP-009-20
Information: Charmaine Muzwayine, Tel: (012) 426 5225, E-mail: charmaine.muzwayine@sanparks.org.
Closing date: 6 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Security, End-point security, Access management, Network visibility, Hardware, Networking
Umzimkhulu Local Municipality
The municipality wishes to procure an electronic document management system on a 36 month contract.
Tender no: ULM-CORP005/22
Information: N. Mabuntana, Tel: (039) 259 5042, E-mail: mabuntanan@umzimkhululm.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Document management
Matzikama Municipality
Bids are invited for the provision of ICT services for a three year period.
Tender no: T10:2021-2022
Information: Roberto Cloete, Cell: 073 164 0624, E-mail: robertoc@matzikama.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Managed services, Support and maintenance
Capricorn District Municipality
Bids are invited for the coordination and management of the municipality's business process outsourcing programme.
Tender no: DPEMS-LED68/2020/2021
Information: Ellen Mashakoe, Tel: (015) 294 1182, E-mail: mashakoee@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, BPO, Consulting, Professional services, Business process outsourcing, BPO, Outsourcing, Managed services
Mnquma Local Municipality
A service provider is sought to provide 24 hours toll-free fraud hotline services for a period of two years.
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/50/21-22
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres
South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited
Purchase, installation and commissioning of an integrated over the top (OTT) solution is sought for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 8 Dec – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/66
Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Broadcasting, Media, OTT, Streaming
A service provider is sought to provide a SAP travel management specialist for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/158
Information: Ayanda, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Travel management
The SABC wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and implement a travel and expense management system.
Tender no: RFP/FIN/2021/42
Information: Tender Office, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 20 Dec 2021
Tags: Software
The broadcaster is also looking for a service provider to provide rental of 100 notebooks for the duration of five months from January 2022 to May 2022.
Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/162
Information: Avuyile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Jan 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Robben Island Museum
The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to provide internet services (ISP), firewall services and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services for a period of 36 months, with an option to extend it annually, for a period not exceeding two years.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Dec – Zoom.
Tender no: RIM ICT 01-2021/2022
Information: Pat Madikane, Tel: (021) 413 4200, E-mail: PatM@robben-island.org.za.
Closing date: 13 Dec 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, VoIP, Telephony, Voice over IP
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of manage engine tools – AMS renewal for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP/045/21.22
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Software licensing
The company is also looking for an experienced service provider for the deployment of the integrated learning management system with support and maintenance and licensing for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Dec
Tender no: ATNS/RFP39/21/22/ LMS
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Learning management, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance
Sentech Limited
A service provider is sought for a turnkey solution for the design, supply, integration and installation of antenna controller systems for 2 x C-Band and 3 x Ku-Band antennas.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Dec
Tender no: SENT/025/2021-22
Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Software, Antennas
South African Bureau of Standards
A reputable service provider is sought to conduct business analysis and process mapping as well as the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system on a single platform.
Tender no: RFP/20/429
Information: Portia Semenya, Tel: (012) 428 6179, E-mail: portia.semenya@sabs.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Dec 2021
Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Business process analysis, ERP, Enterprise resource planning
Inkomati Catchment Management Agency
The agency is looking for a service provider for the installation, configuration and provision of 200 MBPS fibre internet for 36 months and installation, configuration and provision of a backup wi-fi line at 20mbps.
Tender no: IUCMA/014/FIBREINTERNET/2021
Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Dec 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, Wi-Fi, Backup
A service provider is sought to establish an automated asset verification system for a period of four months.
Tender no: IUCMA/022/ASSETVERIFICATION/2021
Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9039, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Jan 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Asset verification
Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency
The agency requires supply and delivery of computer equipment.
Tender no: NOTICE 25 OF 2021
Information: Zisanda Madabane, Tel: (043) 492 2103, E-mail: zisanda@bcmda.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Dec 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality
The KZN metro wishes to appoint a service provider for the administration and implementation of Computer Associates solutions for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 1i-3719
Information: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services
The municipality is also advertising for a managed security operations centre for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 1i-3662
Information: Technical: Zamani Ngubane or Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 8602/9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, SOC, Security, Security operations centre
The supply, installation and maintenance of a corporate firewall solution is also sought for 36 months.
Tender no: 1i-3713
Information: Technical: Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Firewall
City of Cape Town
The city is advertising for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of an identity lifecycle management solution.
Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Dec – Link.
Tender no: 176S/2021/22
Information: Adri Janse van Rensburg, Tel: (021) 400 1516, E-mail: Adri.JansevanRensburg@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jan 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Identity management, Lifecycle management
The city is looking for a certified Microsoft licensing solution provider (MS LSP).
Tender no: 132S/2021/2022
Information: Zimasa Tyala, Tel: (021) 400 1202, E-mail: Zimasa.Tyala@Capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Dec 2021
Tags: Software, Licensing
Provision of scanning and decryption of drivers and vehicle license software is sought for the city's mobile devices.
Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Dec
Tender no: 102S158S/2021/22
Information: Paul Valentyn, Tel: (021) 444 3309, E-mail: pauljacobus.valentyn@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Jan 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Software licensing, Security, Decryption