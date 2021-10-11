Cepton Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, Bringing Expertise in Smart Lidar Technologies for Higher Levels of Safety, Intelligence and Connectivity

During the 3rd Annual Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerate Event, The Indoor Lab showcased its latest crowd analytics solution using lidar sensors from Cepton to visualize how people are moving around and using the cafeteria space. Image and video courtesy of The Indoor Lab.

Cepton Technologies, Inc., an innovative provider of smart lidar solutions, announced today its membership in the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program.

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program brings technologies and companies together to collaborate, innovate, and accelerate the rollout of smart cities and smart connected spaces globally. Cepton believes its presence in this ecosystem aligns with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s vision of bringing efficient, safe, and advanced technology to fast-growing urban environments. With its membership, Cepton aims to advance the use of lidar-based solutions with ecosystem members of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program across smart cities and smart connected spaces.

Through the Qualcomm® IoT Services Suite, Cepton and one of its key partners in smart spaces, The Indoor Lab, plan to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies in offering Smart Venues as a Service, utilizing a lidar-based crowd analytics system which adheres to the privacy concerns and optimizes the utilization of spaces.

With its high-accuracy, 3D perception capabilities and 24/7 availability, lidar can enable a wide range of applications to help build safer, smarter, and better-connected environments. Thanks to their anonymized data, lidars maximize protection of people’s privacy as they collect useful information to help drive intelligent decisions in smart cities and smart spaces. Cepton has been working with global partners to enable the transformation of transportation infrastructure, public venues and large commercial facilities using smart lidar solutions. For example, Cepton’s partnership with The Indoor Lab deployed a lidar-based crowd analytics solution as a pilot project at an Orlando International Airport terminal in 2020 to offer anonymous foot fall tracking, helping maintenance crews in targeted cleaning and travelers in avoiding crowded areas.

“We are proud to join Qualcomm Technologies’ network of technology innovators through the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program as we work to help advance the future of smart infrastructure with our lidar technologies,” said Dr. Jun Pei, CEO of Cepton. “To date, our technology has been successfully used to enable real-time traffic and pedestrian monitoring at road and rail intersections, free-flow electronic tolling systems, critical infrastructure security, and crowd analytics. By joining the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem, we look forward to making our technologies more accessible on a global scale.”

“Our partnership with Cepton has been invaluable to establish The Indoor Lab as a market leader for lidar-based analytics,” said Patrick Blattner, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of The Indoor Lab. “Last week at the 3 Annual Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerate Event, we were proud to showcase our solution and its wide variety of applications to the global Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem.”

"We are pleased to welcome Cepton as a member of our cutting-edge Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program. We look forward to working together to bring cutting-edge smart lidar solutions and applications to a variety of urban environments and collaborating to offer Smart Venues as a Service through the Qualcomm® IoT Services Suite," said Sanjeet Pandit, Senior Director, Business Development, and Global Head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.