Top ICT tenders: It’s time to turn to telecoms

State-owned entities dominate this week’s top tenders, with the telecoms sector attracting above-average interest.

Eskom kicks off the demand for telecoms with a request for power telecoms cable on an as-and-when required basis. The invitation covers high-frequency coaxial cable for powerline carrier applications, standard indoor and outdoor telephone cable, and miniature control cable required for teleprotection signals.

Transnet follows with a tender for maintenance services of the newly-installed optic fibre cable (OFC) between Blaney and Cookhouse in the Eastern Cape. The documentation reveals the OFC is a new 36-core fibre cable route which is strung on both concrete and wooden poles, and terminates in three built transmission rooms in the form of containers. It covers a 230km distance.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health closes off this week’s interest in telecoms with a more traditional request for the supply of a hosted PABX with telephone lines over a three-year contract.

The department says it requires effective communication across all of its offices, which it estimates to cover 1 110 sites, including its head office. These include offices, satellite offices, hospitals, community health centres, clinics, EMS offices, college of nursing offices, administration offices and mobile campus points, such as mobile satellite offices, etc.

The rollout structure and model of this project will be determined by the department, depending on a number of factors, including budget availability and priorities, it says.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

Eskom is tied as this week’s top advertiser and opens the issue with a request for CAESAR II licence, maintenance and support for a duration of three years. This software is used to analyse piping and support systems at Koeberg for design compliance and modification work, it says.

Another tender likely to draw attention is Eskom’s invitation for the manufacturing, supply and delivery of smart meters for the Gauteng cluster. In the context of this tender, the utility says a smart metering system refers to a combination of smart meter, network gateway/data concentrator, customer interface unit and head end system.



The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) joins Eskom as top advertiser and opens with a request for the replacement of the current IBM Mainframe FICON director SAN devices in its various data centres. The agency notes the proposed hardware replacement is required “for the provisioning of the mainframe hosting services to the SITA mainframe client base as stipulated in the respective SLAs”.



The agency is also advertising for the supply of mainframe technical support, data replication and failover services to the Government Pensions Administration Agency. The end date of the contract with the current service provider is 31 August.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) wishes to appoint a service provider to supply support and maintenance of its JAVS recording system for a period of 36 months. This system is deployed nationally in all CCMA offices and incorporates 18 x fixed, 7 x centro, 30 x mobile and 1 x review recorder units.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s Regional Innovation Support Programme (RISP) requires assistance with the development of a RISP online monitoring, evaluation, information and knowledge management system.



Finally, SITA returns to close the issue with a request for information on the provision of software configuration management solutions for Z/Os software development. This follows last week’s request for information on the provision of maintenance and support products within the mainframe Z/Os and Z/VM environment.

New tenders

Eskom

The utility is advertising for CAESAR II licence, maintenance and support for a duration of three years.

Tender no: MWP1942CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: 011 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, software licensing, services, support and maintenance, electricity

Provision of the manufacturing, supply and delivery of smart meters is also sought for the Gauteng cluster for a period of 36 months, on an “as and when” required basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 May – Microsoft Teams.

Note: Tenderer is required to submit two samples of each model of the offered smart meter product for testing at tender deadline.

Tender no: MWP1763DX-R

Information: Didimalang Motsemme, Tel: 011 800 5081, E-mail: MotsemD@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 18 May 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, smart technology, IOT, electricity, prepaid

Eskom requires power telecoms cable on an “as and when” required basis over a five-year period for its transmission division.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 May – Virtual.

Tender no: MWP1930TX

Information: Portia Ramushu, Tel: 011 516 7628, E-mail: portia.ramushu@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Jun 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to replace the current IBM Mainframe FICON director SAN devices in its various data centres (production and DR).

Compulsory briefing: 3 May

Tender no: RFB 2738_2023

Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: 012 482 3010, E-mail: lekoetsi.makwela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 May 2023

­Tags: Services, hardware, mainframe, SAN, storage area network, data centres, disaster recovery, support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the supply of mainframe technical support, data replication and failover services to the Government Pensions Administration Agency for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 2 May

Tender no: RFB 2741_2023

Information: Muditambi Gangadzhe, Tel: 012 482 3235, E-mail: muditambi.gangadzhe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 18 May 2023

­Tags: Services, hardware, mainframe, data replication, failover, support and maintenance

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet invites bids for the provision of maintenance services of the newly-installed optic fibre cable between Blaney and Cookhouse, for a period of two years.

Compulsory briefing: 28 Apr – various venues.

Note: Suppliers of Transnet must be registered on the Central Supplier Database before any procurement-related activities commence.

Tender no: WRAc-PE-40561

Information: Anele Gwanya, Tel: 041 507 2173, E-mail: anele.gwanya@transnet.net.

Closing date: 16 May 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, optic fibre, fibre optic, OFC, services, support and maintenance

Department of Health, KwaZulu-Natal

The provincial department is calling for the supply of a hosted PABX with telephone lines over a three-year contract.

Tender no: ZNB 5084/2023-H

Information: Demand Management, Tel: 033 815 8386, E-mail: indiana.gqwede@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 May 2023

­Tags: Services, telecommunications, telephony, hosting, PABX, hosted PABX

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

The CCMA wishes to appoint a service provider to provide support and maintenance of a JAVS recording system for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 3 May – Microsoft Teams.

Note: It is compulsory for the bidders to send an e-mail to: tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za on or before 16h00 on 2 May, in order to be allocated the compulsory briefing session link. Failure to attend the virtual briefing session will lead to disqualification of the bid.

Tender no: CCMA/2022/08(A) - ICT

Information: Thulisa Mpumlo, Tel: 011 377 6823, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 19 May 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, AV integration, recording, courtroom recording, services, support and maintenance

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR requests proposals for the provision or supply of services to assist the Regional Innovation Support Programme (RISP) Programme Management Unit with the development of a RISP online monitoring, evaluation, information and knowledge management system.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 1074/02/05/2023

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za.

Closing date: 2 May 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, monitoring, evaluation, knowledge management

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

Information is sought on the provision of software configuration management solutions for Z/Os software development.

Tender no: RFI 2723-2022

Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: 012 482 2665, E-mail: lunathi.mqalo@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, mainframe