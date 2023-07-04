BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Cell C appoints new chief of staff, strategy

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 04 Jul 2023
Rachael Ayo-Oladejo, chief of staff, strategy and business transformation at Cell C.
Cell C has appointed Rachael Ayo-Oladejo as its new chief of staff, strategy and business transformation.

According to a statement, in her new role, Ayo-Oladejo will drive Cell C's strategic initiatives and ensure seamless execution across the organisation.

Her expertise, dedication and passion for driving meaningful change will contribute to Cell C’s success in the years to come, it says.

Her 17-year career in the telecommunications industry spans diverse roles across SA and Sub-Saharan Africa, having recently worked for Vodacom’s Consumer Unit as executive for strategy, execution and performance management.

During her Vodacom tenure, she worked closely with newly-appointed Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes, as part of his executive team, playing a pivotal role in shaping strategies that fuelled business growth and enhanced the consumer experience, according to Cell C.

Ayo-Oladejo, who will report to Mendes, started her journey at (Vmobile) Airtel Nigeria and continued with significant contributions across SA and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Mendes comments: "Rachael's appointment underscores the importance we place on strategic leadership and seamless execution.

“Her wealth of experience, proven track record and deep industry insights make her the ideal candidate to play a pivotal role in our transformative journey to drive growth and profitability. I am confident her appointment will further strengthen Cell C's position in the market in line with our strategic ambitions.''

Ayo-Oladejo holds an MBA from the University of Witwatersrand Business School and a Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

She has completed various leadership programmes and she also holds a Brain-Based Coaching certification from the Neuro Leadership Institute, highlighting her dedication to personal and professional development and her commitment to driving positive change.

Ayo-Oladejo says: "I look forward to working closely with Jorge Mendes and the talented team at Cell C to drive the company's growth, forge collaboration across the business and unlock new opportunities for success.''

The operator last month appointed former MTN and Vodacom execs Godfrey Motsa and Maya Makanjee to its board.

