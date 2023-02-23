BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
How to balance cost, performance of using hybrid cloud

Birgit Smythe, Managing Director, Envisage Solutions
Issued by Envisage Solutions
Johannesburg, 23 Feb 2023
Read time 2min

The cost of using cloud providers like AWS and Azure feels uncontrollable and very high to most companies I talk to. This gets more complicated when you are using more than one cloud supplier and still have some workloads on-premises.

At the same time as trying to reduce cost, you also want to make sure the performance of your applications is continuously assured.

If you had software that could watch everything in real-time and make decisions and take actions to assure all applications get the resources they need when they need them, then:

  • You would never have slow applications because of a lack of resources;
  • You can stop wasting time having people fix that which shouldn’t have broken; and
  • You can stop overspending on resources as an insurance policy.

There are many tools out there that can tell you that the performance is degraded, but not make recommendations and take action to fix the problem.

There are also tools that can tell you how to optimise your workloads; AWS and Azure have these, but they do not work across both platforms.

The solution is a product called IBM Turbonomic.

It collects data from many sources, like application performance management tools (including AppDynamics, Dynatrace, New Relic and Instana), containers orchestration (Kubernetes), private cloud (typically VMware), network (for example, Cisco), storage (like Dell) and public cloud (Azure, AWS, GoogleCloud and more). From all this collected data, IBM Turbonomic is able to create a full-stack view of a company’s applications and infrastructure, from business applications, transactions, services and components through container orchestration down to hyper-converged Infrastructure.

With this insight, it then orchestrates changes to ensure applications have the resources they need, when they need them, to perform optimally, without environments being over-specced and costing unnecessary money.

That is quite a mouthful. The bottom line is that IBM Turbonomic can automatically and dynamically make sure that your applications perform optimally, while keeping the cost down.

If you would like to see a demo or have a presentation, please contact me, Birgit Smythe, at bsmythe@envisage.email. There is also a lot of good information at https://www.ibm.com/za-en/products/turbonomic.

