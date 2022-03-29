South African small businesses need a smart NAS to support remote work

Jennifer Lin, Synology MEA Sales Manager.

“Network attached storage (NAS) offers a lower cost, more secure and comprehensive data management solution than traditional file-serving solutions, which many South African small businesses are currently using,” says Jennifer Lin, Synology MEA Sales Manager.

Lin notes that the pandemic has forced organisations of all sizes to adopt hybrid or fully remote work arrangements. With these in place, storing, protecting and sharing data can become a challenge, especially for SMEs that often have to deal with insufficient IT workforce and infrastructure financing. Dealing with scattered data and with increased vulnerability to cyber attacks are two common struggles many businesses face today.

To navigate these uncertain times, SMEs need a comprehensive data management solution. One that lets them provide multi-user access for employees to collaborate, encrypted file sharing and syncing to allow smooth productivity without impacting security, reliable data protection tools to prevent data loss, and flexible expansion options to accommodate future growth.

NAS takes remote collaboration to a whole new level with a host of purpose-built applications at no additional cost.

Lin says many South African SMEs backup and serve files using public cloud services, or even external hard drives, but that these options have drawbacks. External hard drives are not efficient, data are often scattered and can be lost or stolen. This means they do not support security and POPIA compliance. Public cloud services can prove costly in the long term and can come with latency issues in remote and rural areas.

Join Webinar: Simplifying Office Workflows With Synology NAS

“For SMEs in South Africa, NAS offers a more efficient and budget-friendly solution than the public cloud, traditional file server and external hard drives,” says Lin. “Synology NAS is basically a small intelligent and robust server for data protection and management. It centralises your data to a certain place for flexibility, access and control, and remote users can log in from any portal or any device connected to the internet. When using it in the office, you’re connected at LAN speeds, which is far faster than the internet, particularly in areas with poor connectivity.”

Both cloud services and NAS have the potential to deliver future-proof data management, but for SMEs looking to keep their data safe and sound without breaking the bank, particularly in remote and rural areas, NAS enables remote and hybrid workforces to collaborate effectively and securely.

Lin says: “Data management has never been more crucial in maintaining office productivity. Since all data management solutions share the same goal of helping businesses store, share and protect their digital assets, it comes as no surprise that cloud services and NAS provide similar functionalities. However, while the cloud can be a good first solution for start-ups at the beginning of their journey, NAS remains a long-term and cost-effective solution for SMEs throughout all stages of their growth.”

Synology NAS offers a host of purpose-built applications at no additional cost, and is designed for ease of use, supported by a responsive support team and an extensive knowledge base with tutorials and videos available to assist customers.

Businesses can simply expand their storage incrementally when more capacity is needed.

Three reasons why SMEs should consider building their own file server

Synology outlines three key reasons for considering Synology NAS:

1. File access and sharing

Retrieving, editing and sharing files, and synchronising them across all types of devices, is essential to sustain a productive workflow. While cloud services are renowned for their anytime, anywhere approach, Synology NAS takes remote collaboration to a whole new level with a host of purpose-built applications at no additional cost. From full-fledged cloud office suites to multi-platform communication tools, these devices offer an all-in-one solution that is always within reach.

2. Backup and recovery

Synology NAS solution comes with licence-free comprehensive data protection services out of the box. IT admins can implement efficient backup strategies by scheduling backups or configuring triggers, enabling deduplication to optimise space consumption and encryption to prevent data breaches and analysing insightful statistical reports – all from a single, intuitive interface. Even when using cloud services, businesses can make sure they always have access to local copies of their important files by synchronising all their data to their NAS.

3. Expansion and ownership

Subscription fees for cloud services are usually based on the size of data stored. As your business grows, your monthly data storage costs may increase exponentially. In the long run, recurring fees can become a burden, while the features included in more basic plans tend to be reduced over time. Meanwhile, with a one-time investment in NAS, teams can equip themselves with a host of useful applications from day one and simply expand their storage incrementally when more capacity is needed. Consolidating data in one place also makes it easier for SMEs to comply with evolving data protection regulations, as all data is stored on a single platform within company premises. Businesses can simply expand their storage incrementally when more capacity is needed.

Find out how to simplify your office workflow with a NAS

Join webinar: Simplifying office workflows with Synology NAS