MTN to drive 5G in Nigeria after acquiring spectrum licence

Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria CEO.

MTN Nigeria was successful in its bid to acquire one of two 100MHz spectrum licences in the 3.5GHz spectrum band auctioned by the Nigerian Communications Authority (NCC).

In a statement, the company says this is a significant step towards achieving the goals of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025).

The acquisition of the spectrum will enable the rollout of 5G services to MTN Nigeria customers, it notes.

According to the telco, fifth-generation (5G) mobile network technology offers faster data speeds and lower latency.

It allows several devices to be connected at one go and creates vast possibilities in innovation and transformation, the company notes.

MTN Nigeria explains 5G will enable seamless communication and interconnectivity between smart devices, a process commonly called the internet of things. It has the potential to accelerate the digital transformation of industries, it adds.

Commenting on the outcome, MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola says: “5G is the future of network technology and offers incredible possibilities for new and enhanced services for our customers.

“Our successful bid presents an opportunity to be at the forefront of delivering these technological advancements to as many Nigerians as possible. The benefits of 5G are multi-faceted and they hold the key to unlocking new avenues for the nation’s growth and development. It is far more than high-speed internet or faster streaming speeds; 5G has implications for improving service delivery across every sector. It has the potential to transform our nation’s economy and make a difference in the daily life of every Nigerian.

“We thank NCC for organising a transparent auction which with transport us into the new tomorrow we desire. The auction could not have come at a better time as we count down the few last hours to close of MTN Group’s ongoing offer for sale of shares in MTN Nigeria.”