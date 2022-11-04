NetApp Opens New International Headquarters in Cork, Ireland to Extend the Company’s Continued Investment in Hybrid Multicloud Data Management

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the opening of its new international headquarters in Cork,Ireland. The office is in Navigation Square within Cork’s Docklands, Ireland’s largest and most ambitious urban regeneration project.

The new international headquarters will serve NetApp’s international commercial, sales, and technology operations, expanding the company’s ability to support its global customers through a broad ecosystem of available technology, engineering, and software development talent.

NetApp’s President, Cesar Cernuda will be joined by the Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform, Michael McGrath TD, to open the new Docklands waterfront office.

“I am delighted to be here today to open the new International Headquarters in Ireland for NetApp and I welcome the creation of an expected 500 jobs by 2025,” said Michael McGrath TD, Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform. “This is a further endorsement for Cork City and the wider South West region as a prime location for technology companies like NetApp. I want to congratulate everyone who has made today’s opening a reality. I also wish to acknowledge the role of IDA Ireland which continue to be instrumental in attracting Foreign Direct Investment into Ireland.”

“NetApp’s decision to establish its international headquarters is terrific news for the South West region and indeed Ireland,” said Mary Buckley, Interim CEO at IDA Ireland. “The wealth of skilled and diverse talent, well-versed in cloud technologies and innovation available across the region is a key factor in attracting global organizations like NetApp. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning investments, like this for regional locations. I’d like to wish NetApp every success with this expansion.”

“We are honored to have the Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform, Michael McGrath TD to commemorate the opening of our new international headquarters in Cork,” said Cesar Cernuda, President at NetApp. “It is exciting to be at the center of this massive regeneration effort within the city, home to many of the world’s leading tech companies and the companies they support. Opening our international headquarters in Ireland is an important and exciting step on our path to accelerate our transformation as a company, collaborating with partners and supporting our customers’ cloud-led digital transformation. NetApp is growing its international presence to expand its talent and continue to bring industry-leading capabilities and solutions to enhance our unique value proposition. The rich talent pool available here in Ireland will allow us to advance our hybrid cloud strategy and deliver innovative new services to our customers and partners.”

NetApp has already hired over 100 employees in Cork and will recruit a further 200 more staff by the end of June 2023, to reach 500 employees by 2025. The available positions range from early career to senior level, spanning engineering and technology roles to finance, sales, recruitment, and product management, including multilingual roles.

The Navigation Square office is accessible to all employees, through NetApp’s “Thrive Everywhere” model which provides a flexible, hybrid model of working. Employees of the international headquarters will have access to NetApp’s full range of employment benefits that includes wellbeing days, no meetings days and paid volunteer days.

“Cork has become the global hub of choice for international headquarters of technology companies, home to over 100 technology companies,” said Debra McCowan, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at NetApp. “With over 40,000 students across Cork’s two universities, NetApp’s decision to base its international headquarters in Cork provides access to a talent pool that is truly worthy of supporting the robust and evolving technology market. As well as being a part of the vibrant emerging business scene in Cork, NetApp’s hybrid working model means there are opportunities for technical and non-technical candidates across Ireland.”

To find out more about NetApp’s international headquarters in Cork, Ireland and to view current job openings, visit https://www.netapp.com/company/cork-location/.