How SA businesses can start the financial year digitally secure

Steve Flynn, Sales and Marketing Director at ESET Southern Africa.

With a shortage of experienced cyber security personnel in South Africa and across the globe, cyber criminals have an advantage with access to significant skills and resources – and determination and persistence to match. Businesses often spend as little as possible on cyber security. SMEs often mistakenly believe that they don’t require paid cyber security as their business isn’t an attractive target for cyber crime. However, if the average consumer or end-user is vulnerable to cyber attacks, the stakes are much higher for businesses. According to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), about 60% of SMEs go out of business within six months of a data breach or cyber attack.

This means IT security should be viewed as an essential cost rather than a grudge purchase, as there is an inherent risk in modern offices where employees are susceptible to gaps in password management, phishing attacks through opening malicious attachments, and other scams. Ransomware is another growing concern to which no business is immune. This is where hackers encrypt a victim's files and demand a ransom payment in exchange for the decryption key. More companies are now moving their data and applications to the cloud, which is critical to secure for business continuity.

As the new financial year gets under way, it’s important that organisations, irrespective of size, have a clear security plan, understand their business vulnerabilities and plan their budget work from there. Having solid cyber security measures will empower organisations to protect their data and their customers. By implementing leading digital security measures, companies can reduce their risk and protect their bottom line.

Digital security can enable businesses to not only protect and maintain their everyday operations, but grow their market share as a reputable organisation. Even home-based entrepreneurs and SMEs can start the new financial year the right way with these top security tips: