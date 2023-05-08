IBA Group celebrates 30 years

IBA Group – www.ibagroupit.com, an alliance of IT companies with offices in 15 countries and development centres in nine countries – celebrates its 30th anniversary.

IBA Group is strong, with its traditions that are rooted in the times of the first IBM mainframes. In the 1980s, IBM representatives came to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, to tap the potential of local developers who were experts in the IBM mainframe architecture. As a result, the International Business Alliance (IBA JV) was founded in 1993. Eventually, IBM withdrew as a part owner of IBA and IBA launched a diversification strategy to expand the client base, service offering and technology expertise, as well as to explore new markets. The strategy proved to be viable and effective.

In 2005, the company relocated its headquarters to Prague, Czech Republic, and IBA was transformed into IBA Group.

At present, the company’s portfolio comprises an array of IT services and solutions. IBA Group’s expertise ranges from mainframe software, data management and SAP to enterprise solutions, cloud technologies and RPA and artificial intelligence.

Dimitri Denissiouk, Managing Director at IBA South Africa, said: "This milestone is a testament to our teams' hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence. It is an honour to be a part of this remarkable group of individuals. A lot has changed during 30 years and we continue to innovate, collaborate and deliver exceptional results for our clients and the communities we serve."

Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman and CEO, said: “This year marks the 30th anniversary of IBA Group and it is truly a milestone for the company. We survived and became even stronger after the dot-com bubble of 2001-2002, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent political and economic turmoil. We are proud to have grown to where we are today. We achieved our goals through dedication of our employees and by building trust and confidence with our customers. We remain true to our traditions. We keep supporting our employees and remain loyal to our customers. We look forward to the next 10 years of co-creating a SMART future – sustainable, multifaceted, automated, reliable and trusted.”