Sisvel Announces the Launch of the 5G Multimode (5G MM) Licensing Program

Sisvel International S.A. (“Sisvel”) today announced the launch of its 5G Multimode (5G MM) Licensing Program.

The 5G MM Program offers a single solution to license Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) for the use of cellular standards up to and including 5G. The license offer will be focused on consumer electronic products, and includes the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G SEPs owned by 14 founding companies: Alfred Consulting LLC, Intellectual Discovery Co., Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, KDDI Corporation, Koninklijke KPN N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, SK Telecom Co., Ltd., Technology in Ariscale, LLC, Telefónica S.A., TIM S.p.A., Wilus Inc., Wireless Innovations, LLC and Sisvel. Sisvel is also continuing discussions with various additional companies that may have an interest in joining the pool.

“Sisvel’s 5G MM program will be the only cellular patent pool directed to the wireless market for consumer electronic products, with Via Licensing having announced its exit from the space. Having a single patent pool will help eliminate confusion in the market and increase cellular licensing efficiencies for implementers and licensors alike,” comments Donald Chan, the program manager of the Sisvel 5G MM Licensing Program.

“Sisvel’s 5G MM Program represents an efficient and competitive license offer for the consumer electronics market. It will grant freedom-to-operate to implementers and, in turn, generate royalty revenue to the group of innovators who helped pave the way for the connected world we enjoy and see improving every day. It is at the heart of Sisvel to make sure these innovators are rewarded for their hard work and assumed risk, which is unavoidable when you invest in R&D, so that they can continue inventing the products that will improve our lives,” states Mattia Fogliacco, President of the Sisvel Group.

With the 5G MM Program, Sisvel offers an efficient and transparent way for implementers to access the relevant SEPs of the participating patent owner under fair and reasonable terms. Sisvel has the right to grant non-exclusive licenses under all cellular standard essential patents, including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, owned and/or controlled by the participating patent owners.

The 5G MM Program remains open to additional patent owners with relevant patents. Sisvel invites all parties that have patents they believe to be essential to the cellular standards to join the patent pool and contact Sisvel to submit those patent(s) for an evaluation by the program’s designated, independent evaluators.

Further information about the terms and conditions of the 5G MM licensing offer is available on Sisvel’s website: https://www.sisvel.com/licensing-programs/wireless-communications/5g-multimode/patent-pool/introduction. For more details you may contact Sisvel at the following e-mail address MC@sisvel.com