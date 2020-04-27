Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, has developed a suite of solutions to support companies of all sizes as they restart business activity.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The priority for all companies is to get back to work as quickly as possible and with appropriate health, safety and hygiene conditions for their employees and their clients. Building on 200 years of expertise in risk management, Bureau Veritas has developed a suite of solutions to meet the needs of all sectors of the economy as they reopen for business.

"Companies and public authorities with facilities open to the public need to demonstrate to their customers and users the implementation of the required protective measures. Companies in the industrial, construction and services sectors need to be able to protect their employees when they are back at work, whether on site or in their offices.

"Our geographical presence in 140 countries and unrivalled experience in certification processes is a considerable asset as it enables us to provide companies, public authorities and society as a whole with our services and our in-depth knowledge of local specificities and regulations.”

“Restart Your Business with BV” has been developed in collaboration with a range of experts and stakeholders. Bureau Veritas’ objectives are to:

- Ensure that health, safety and hygiene procedures put in place for the resumption of activity meet local and international regulations, as well as recognized best practices - Confirm that the procedures defined are relevant to the specific needs of the company’s area of business, and that they are effectively implemented - Deliver a certification or a conformity label thanks to its role of trustworthy independent third party.

“Restart Your Business with BV” is designed to address the risks specific to all places where people live and work from construction sites and factories to offices, hotels, restaurants, shops and public facilities.

“More than ever, our role as an expert, independent third party is crucial to creating the conditions for trust in this restart period,” adds Didier Michaud-Daniel. “Bureau Veritas is committed to deploy all efforts to protect the health and safety of your employees and customers.”

For more information on “Restart Your Business with BV”, please contact: restartwithbv@bureauveritas.com