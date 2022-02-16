Telkom unit BCX taps into Teraco data centres

Telkom subsidiary BCX has extended its network capability into Teraco’s Johannesburg and Cape Town data centres.

In a statement, the company says this extension will enable BCX to provide organisations with an end-to-end managed network service across a multi-domain software-defined networking (SDN) ecosystem that extends from the access domain into the cloud.

In doing so, it adds, BCX will deliver a security management service and a cyber security service.

“In partnering with Teraco, our clients will benefit from enhanced performance and resilience required to fulfil their digital transformation business imperatives,” says Mervyn Goliath, managing executive for BCX Data Networks at BCX. “The next generation of managed network services has arrived."

BCX says it has been talking about end-to-end SDN, intent-based networking, and network security as key enabling underlay capabilities for digital transformation.



“What we will be doing together is to provide the critical software-defined supporting domains at the foundation layers of the technology stack to enable the rest of the ICT stack,” adds Goliath.



The company adds the SDN is capable of supporting business intent while ensuring robust security across the entire attack surface.

“This partnership with Teraco’s Johannesburg and Cape Town data centres underpins BCX’s offering of a technology framework for end-to-end managed services in South Africa,” says Di Buijs, strategic partnerships lead at Teraco.



Playing into the growing demand for seamless and intelligent cloud solutions, BCX notes it is well-positioned to accelerate cloud adoption and digital migration in the enterprise, as such being part of the transformation across every aspect of business in every sector.



“The focus and priority of enterprises are on improving and modernising their business delivery and application services with the view to deliver modern, high-value experiences to their customers,” says Goliath.

BCX Data Networks has completed its own billion-rand investment in a new SDN expansion, says the firm.

By extending its network into Teraco, BCX takes advantage of the interconnectedness of these prime data centre estates, all coming together and connected through a terabit capable BCX Optical High-Speed Network, with optical fibre ring on-ramps to Teraco Cape Town and Teraco Isando, it concludes.



