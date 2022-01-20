MPOWER Financing and Flutterwave Partner to Promote Student Loans for International Students from Africa

MPOWER Financing and Flutterwave Partner (Graphic: Business Wire)

MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech firm and the leading provider of education loans to high-promise international students in the United States and Canada, has partnered with Flutterwave, an Africa-focused global payments technology company, in order to make the student loan application and payment process seamless for international students from Africa. MPOWER works with more than 350 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide no-cosigner financing to students from 200+ countries, including many across Africa.

There are nearly 400,000 students from Africa studying at a university in the U.S., according to Open Doors. Nigeria makes up over half of this population and is the fastest growing population demographic in Africa.

“As interest in obtaining an education in North America continues to rise throughout Africa, we are delighted to work with Flutterwave in order to make the entire process, from application to payments, easier for aspiring students,” said Manu Smadja, CEO of MPOWER Financing. “There is so much ingenuity happening on the continent, and being able to help promising students by equipping them with the tools needed for success is part of our mission. We are thrilled to partner with another organization that embodies our core beliefs.”

“At Flutterwave, we are always looking for innovative client solutions that expand beyond payment technology,” said Munya Chiura, Head of Growth, Rest of Africa at Flutterwave. Our goal is aligned with that of MPOWER as both organizations are deeply passionate about expanding access to education. For talented students on the continent who might not have otherwise been aware that they can apply for funding with this unique student lending provider, they will enjoy a seamless payment experience through Flutterwave.”