Esker named in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for second consecutive year

SPI, the African distributor for utility software products and services to the open systems segment of the IT industry and the southern African reseller for Esker, a leader in document process automation solutions, today announced that the latter has been recognised in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the second consecutive year.

For this report, Gartner evaluated 12 different procure-to-pay (P2P) software vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. This rigorous assessment process makes the Gartner Magic Quadrant one of the most trusted industry reports used by businesses to select a technology vendor.

Esker received this recognition based on what it believes is its continued success and presence in global markets, SAP expertise and comprehensive integration capabilities, as well as its strong financial performance.

“We are once again honoured to be named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites,” commented Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “The past year has been challenging for companies across the globe, but our rapid-to-deploy solution helped many of them get through the storm and fix immediate cash management-related pain points.”

“In our understanding, this acknowledgment validates Esker’s mission of helping companies digitally transform their P2P processes from back-office functions into strategic opportunities,” added Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, P2P Product Manager at Esker. “We believe this latest recognition is further evidence that we have continued to deliver strong invoice-to-pay value to customers while improving on our completeness of vision.”

Esker’s AI-powered cloud platform spans the entire P2P process, equipping finance departments with the speed, strategy and support they need to improve procurement and vendor decisions, manage compliance, gain full process visibility and reduce staff workload. Esker also offers a larger customer experience portfolio, which includes its Order-to-Cash (O2C) suite. This end-to-end automation capability makes Esker a unique player in accelerating the cash conversion cycle.

