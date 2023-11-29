White paper: How to stop business e-mail compromise threats
Advanced techniques for fighting financial phishing fraud.
Exploiting an existing relationship between a victim and organisation, business e-mail compromise (BEC) attacks are a specific form of financially motivated phishing attacks.
In our third annual update on the state and evolution of BECs, we find that BECs have remained the most costly cyber attack, resulting in millions in damages, and surpassing reported costs from ransomware attacks.