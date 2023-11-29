BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
White paper: How to stop business e-mail compromise threats

Advanced techniques for fighting financial phishing fraud.
Issued by Cloudflare
Johannesburg, 29 Nov 2023
Cloudflare Press Office
BECs remain the most costly cyber attack.
Exploiting an existing relationship between a victim and organisation, business e-mail compromise (BEC) attacks are a specific form of financially motivated phishing attacks.

In our third annual update on the state and evolution of BECs, we find that BECs have remained the most costly cyber attack, resulting in millions in damages, and surpassing reported costs from ransomware attacks.

