ICT tenders: Gauteng e-tolling management system up for grabs

The operations and maintenance of Gauteng’s controversial open road tolling system (ORT) is being put out to tender.

The new request for proposals from the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) has been listed on National Treasury’s eTender portal by the Development Bank of South Africa, referring interested parties to Sanral’s Web site for more details.

According to the tender documentation, the current system is comprised of 43 tolling points and generates “in excess of 2.6 million tolling point vehicle passages per day (as an average)”.

Sanral has also developed a national interoperable account hosting and management system, which allows the road user to travel on all toll roads nationally and transact electronically using an e-tag and an associated central account management system. A transaction clearing house (TCH) has been established, which undertakes central ETC customer account hosting and management, and transaction processing services. Future concessionaires may also implement electronic tolling solutions, and shall therefore also be required to use the TCH for account management and transaction clearing. Finally, a violations processing centre (VPC) has been established for the processing and collection of unpaid toll fees and customer accounts, the handling of evidence related to exceptions, and the administration of all legal proceedings, including those proceedings required by the AARTO process.

The tender is made up of two contracts, says Sanral. The ORT operations contract, and a toll system supply and support contract.

While the new e-toll tender is likely to cause widespread debate, the ICT sector will be kept busy with other opportunities available in this week’s tender round-up.

It’s certainly been a busy week for public sector supply chain management, with the software and services sectors attracting high levels of interest at 105 and 90 requests respectively. The hardware and telecoms sectors also see an increase in demand moving up to 44 and 16 respectively.

New tenders

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality invites proposals for provision and support of internet services with SIP trunk capability with mobile PBX, mobile data services, Office 365 (or equivalent) and firewall management.

Tender no: BID NO. 17/2022

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications, Software, Internet, Mobile, Data, Support and maintenance

The district is also advertising for the creation of a 360-degree, interactive virtual travel platform.

Tender no: BID NO. 27/2022

Information: Pumeza Tanga, Tel: (041) 508 9094, E-mail: ptanga@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Platform

Bitou Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of operational ICT maintenance, support, services, equipment and software renewals.

Tender no: SCM/2023/01/CORP

Information: Athi Mqikwa, Tel: (044) 501 3411, E-mail: amqikwa@plett.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Managed services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

The municipality also requires licensing, maintenance and support services for its internal audit and risk management system.

Tender no: SCM/2023/22/CORP

Information: G Gresse, Tel: (044) 501 3131, E-mail: ggresse@plett.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, Security, Risk management

Solplaatje Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality wishes to appoint a session initiation protocol (SIP) provider on a 36-month contract.

Tender no: FIN/ICT04/2022

Information: Heinrich Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Session initiation protocol, SIP, VoIP

Supply and delivery of telephone handsets is also sought.

Tender no: FIN/ICT05/2022

Information: Wikus Gouws, Tel: (053) 830 6483, E-mail: wikusg@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Hardware

Coega Development Cooperation

Telecommunications services are sought for the Vulindlela Accommodation and Conference Centre.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug

Tender no: CDC/267/22

Information: Zine Mtanda, E-mail: tendersCDC26722@coega.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications

Office of the Premier, Limpopo

The office invites proposals for an electronic content management system for Limpopo provincial departments.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Aug

Tender no: PRDP 38 OF 2021/22

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Electronic content management, Content management

The province is also advertising for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) for it’s departments.

Tender no: PRDP 11 OF 2022/23

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, managed services, Disaster recovery, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS

South African Weather Service

SAWS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a document storage and data archiving solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: SAWS-281/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Data archiving

A service provider is sought to provide a hosted VoIP (voice over internet protocol) solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: SAWS-301/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, VoIP, Telephony

SAWS is looking to procure a high-performance computing (HPC) system with storage and hierarchical storage management (HSM) through (i) a consumption-based services model, (ii) a leasing option, or (iii) outright purchase option.

Tender no: SAWS-300/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, High-performance computing, HPC, Storage, Hierarchical storage management, HSM, Services, Managed services

Bids are invited for the provision of cybersecurity managed services (integrated SIEM solution).

Tender no: SAWS-292/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security, Cyber security, SIEM, Software

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at the O. R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of a governance, risk and compliance system.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP025/22/23

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyN@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Compliance

Umdoni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for provision of ICT security services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 03/2023

Information: Z Cele, Tel: (039) 976 1202, E-mail: zethembec@umdoni.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Security, Software, Managed services

Gert Sibande TVET College

The Mpumalanga institution is looking for a service provider for the provision of end point protection, installation and 800 support hrs for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: IT/CO 001/07/22

Information: S Hlongwane, Tel: (017) 712 1459, E-mail: itmanager@gscollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Lekwa Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality invites proposals for the supply, installation and maintenance of a hosted VoIP (voice over the internet protocol) telephone system, call centre system, internet and virtual private network for 36 months.

Tender no: CS 03 2022-2023

Information: Bilal Cajee, Tel: 082 303 7516, E-mail: bcajee@lekwalm.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, VoIP, Services, Support and maintenance, Telephony, Voice, Call centre, Contact centre, Virtual private network, VPN, Security

Agrément South Africa

The organisation requires a digital conferencing platform and related services.

Tender no: ASA 12/07/2022

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: 063 792 8969, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Video conferencing, Digital, Digital conferencing, Support and maintenance

Rand Water

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, installation, data migration and deployment of server infrastructure based on a hyper-converged solution and hardware/software maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10392896/221

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hyper-convergence, Support and maintenance

The organisation is also advertising for the supply, delivery and provision of hosted IP PBX, maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10393295/22

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hosting, VoIP, Telephony, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Rand Water is also looking for supply, delivery, installation and configuration of local area network switches, data centre switches, indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi solution, hardware/software maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10397698/22

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Wi-Fi, Data centres, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Supply, delivery and provision of the local area network cabling and maintenance services is sought for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10398796/22

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and maintenance of managed printing services and solution for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10380347/22R

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Managed services, Managed printing, Support and maintenance

Transnet SOC Ltd

Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery and commissioning of servers for Transnet at the port of Saldanha, as a once off supply.

Tender no: TPT/2022/05/0120/3024/RFP

Information: Thabile Zuma, Tel: (031) 681 7850, E-mail: thabile.zuma@transnet.net.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers

The company is also advertising for the provision of an employee health management system (EHMS) for a period of three years.

Tender no: TCC/2022/02/0069/RFP

Information: Cwayita Nyeli, Tel: (011) 308 3668, E-mail: Cwayita.Nyeli@transnet.net.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Employee health management system, EHMS

Elundini Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires internal audit software that will support the internal audit activity in planning, management, execution, monitoring and reporting of activities for a period of three years.

Tender no: ELM-1/001/2022-2023

Information: B. Magongo, Tel: (045) 932 8144, E-mail: bhekim@elundini.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Auditing, Security, Reporting

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The KZN organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2023-BID/001

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000; E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services

Gautrain Management Agency

A service provider is sought to supply, install, maintain and support ICT infrastructure for the Gauteng Transport Management Centre (TMC) on behalf of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

Tender no: GMA/002/22

Information: Nkosinathi Zulu, Tel: (011) 086 3500; E-mail: tenderenquiries@gautrain.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gauteng

The province wishes to appoint one accredited service provider for the provision of various non-unit standard-based ICT training courses to COGTA ICT staff for the period of three months.

Tender no: COGTA 07/2022

Information: Phumzile Malgas, Tel: 010 355 2196, E-mail: phumzile.malgas@gauteng.gov.za.

Cosing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning

Department of Economic Development, Gauteng

Proposals are invited for Livelink central repository, upgrade and support and maintenance.

Tender no: GT/GDED/068/2022

Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

The department also requires maintenance and support for the e-submission tool.

Tender no: GT/GDED/069/2022

Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Nkomazi Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider to provide an automated folding machine and multifunctional printing machine for rental purposes on an operational lease for 36 months.

Tender no: NKO 17/2022

Information: J Khoza, Tel: (013) 790 0386; E-mail: Jerry.Khoza@nkomazi.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Folding

Umgeni Water

A professional service provider is sought to undertake design and upgrade of Umgeni Water’s internet, intranet, extranet and boardpacks website.

Tender no: 2022/020A

Information: Snenhlanhla Hlongwane, Tel: (033) 341 1099; E-mail: snenhlanhla.hlongwane@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Intranet, Extranet, Boardpack

The organisation is also looking for a provider to assist it with the development of an ICT strategy.

Tender no: 2022/050

Information: Mbali Ngema, Tel: (033) 341 1323; E-mail: Mbali.Ngema@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

South African Revenue Service

SARS is advertising for the acquisition of an economic, industry, company and individual research database tool.

Tender no: RFP 49/2022

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (012) 647 9569; E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Research and analysis, Services, Professional services, Consulting

Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is looking for a service provider to develop an information technology master systems strategic plan (MSP).

Tender no: EMLM 04/2023

Information: T Mashaba, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: tmashaba@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

South African National Biodiversity Institute

A service provider is sought to design, implement and support an efficient, effective and sufficient enterprise document and records management system for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SANBI:IT421/2022

Information: Faizel Richards, Tel: (021) 799 8781, E-mail: f.richards@sanbi.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Document management, Record management, Support and maintenance

City of Tshwane

A service provider is required to manage, operate and maintain a fuel management system for a three year period.

Tender no: SS 01-2022-23

Information: Karabo Morake, Tel: (012) 358 0843, E-mail: karabomor@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

PRASA is advertising for a managed enterprise IP-based connectivity solution and hosted PBX telephone services.

Tender no: HO/ICT/119/06/2022

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Internet, Telephony, Data

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

Necsa is advertising for the supply of ERP and related software system support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0015

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Support and maintenance

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro is looking for a service provider to provide the installation of eThekwini Municipal Academy’s multi-tenant digital learning platform as well as LMS maintenance and support for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Aug – See notes.

Tender no: 1Z-3771

Information: Technical: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za. General: JJ Msomi, Tel: (031) 322 2297.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Digital, LMS, Support and maintenance

Sentech Limited

Additional VSAT installers are sought to join an existing panel of installers for ku-band and ka-band for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SENT-012-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4590, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, VSAT

The company is looking for a service provider to provide audio codecs for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT/010/2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4590, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Audio, Codecs, Audio codecs

Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality

MSCOA compliant services provider are invited to bid for the supply and delivery of an integrated financial system with support and maintenance for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: LIM473/Financial System/22/23/001

Information: KT Mothapo, Tel: (013) 265 8620, E-mail: thabisom@makhuduthamaga.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of 205 laptops for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/062/2022

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe, Tel: 083 776 5817, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Cosing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

The department also wishes to appoint a service provider to provide 354 Alcatel IP phones.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/063/2022

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe, Tel: 083 776 5817, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Cosing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telephony, Telecommunications

Matatiele Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a data centre redesign (help desk system).

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-46

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Data centres, Help desk

Assistance is also required in the implementation of a digital strategy.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-48

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Digital

The municipality is also advertising for ICT security awareness (POPIA).

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-49

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Consulting, Software, Security, Privacy

Bids are invited for the provision of a cemetery management system.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-45

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software

Gauteng Growth and Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of new multifunction copiers and printers for the group for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Aug

Tender no: GGDA/02/2022-23/PRINTERS

Information: Kgalaletso Sennanye, Tel: (011) 085 2438, E-mail: kgalaletsos@ggda.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance

Development Bank of Southern Africa

DBSA is advertising for a business continuity management solution (BCMS).

Tender no: RFP132/2022

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: davidn2@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Business continuity, Security

Bids are invited for the procurement of the operations and maintenance of an open road tolling system in the Gauteng Province, South Africa, and a national transaction clearing house.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Aug

Tender no: SANRAL X.002-184-2023/1

Information: Simon Ludik, E-mail: sanralbid@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services

Department of Transport, Eastern Cape

The province wishes to procure professional services for the programme management and support of the road asset management system (RAMS) including operational requirements for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCMU10-22/23-0010

Information: Siyabonga Ndlela, Tel: (043) 604 7435, E-mail: Siyabonga.ndlela@ectransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting

Network cabling services are also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: SCMU10-22/23-0008

Information: Akhona Mazwana, Tel: (043) 604 7429, E-mail: akhona.mazwana@ectransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking

South African Tourism

The organisation is advertising for HC payroll migration to the cloud.

Tender no: SAT 208/22

Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Payroll, HR

National Treasury

The department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to render professional services for software development related projects to its information and communication technology for a three year period.

Tender no: NT003-1-2022

Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Software development

National Treasury is also advertising for a service provider(s) to render professional services for infrastructure related services to its information and communication technology (ICT) for three years.

Tender no: NT004-1-2022

Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 395 6692, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Hardware

Gauteng Enterprise Propeller

The organisation is advertising for website and intranet hosting services.

Tender no: GEP22 WEBSITE HOSTING SERVICES

Information: Ndivhuho Mafhoho, Tel: (011) 085 2072, E-mail: nmafhoho@gep.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Hosting, Websites, Intranets

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The province requires configuration and implementation of accounts payable robotic and cognitive process automation.

Tender no: GT/GPT/058/2022

Information: Wilson Mudau, Tel: (011) 689 6142, E-mail: wilson.mudau3@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Automation

Ugu District Municipality

The KZN municipality requires provision of the annual renewal of Ivanti Security Controls application software for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: UGU-05-1607-2022

Information: Micheal Bliss, Tel: (039) 682 3533, E-mail: Michael.Bliss@ugu.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Mining Qualifications Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider to implement and manage an IT disaster recovery solution using Veeam backup and replication solution.

Tender no: MQA/02/22-23

Information: Hatiso Motloung, Tel: (011) 547 2648, E-mail: HatisoM@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Disaster recovery, Security

Armscor

Bids are invited for security incident and events management (SIEM) platform deployment and commissioning.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Aug

Tender no: R&D/CYB-2022/012

Information: Amanda Mkhonza, Tel: (012) 428 3112, E-mail: amandam@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Security incident and events management, SIEM

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The FSCA requires an integrated regulatory solution.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: FSCA2022/23-T001

Information: Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Compliance

Broadband Infraco SOC

Proposals are requested for the appointment of a service provider to supply and deliver IP equipment.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0291

Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

The company is also looking for a service provider to provide supply chain management support services for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0292

Information: Zanele Sibiya, Tel: (011) 235 1616, E-mail: Zanele.Sibiya@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Telecommunications, SCM

Ithala SOC Limited

The company wishes to appoint a service provider for the leasing, support and maintenance of laptops, desktops and related accessories for a period of three years with an option to extend for a further period of two years.

Tender no: RFB 03/22

Information: Sicelo Msibi, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: Tenders_LTD@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Services, Support and maintenance

An experienced panel of ICT service providers is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP02/22

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8911, E-mail: tenders@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services

Mbombela Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality invites bids for the provision of technical support, maintenance and customised applications development for GIS for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 23/2022

Information: Corne McGee, Tel: (013) 759 2182, E-mail: corne.mcgee@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Okhahlamba Local Municipality

Restructuring of municipal cellphones and data lines is sought for the period of three years.

Tender no: COR01\2022

Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Mobile

A panel of three service providers is also sought to supply and deliver municipal laptops for the period of two years.

Tender no: COR02/2022

Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Abaqulusi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is calling for bids for provision of a traffic management system for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/1/402

Information: TS Mthembu, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: tsmthembu@abaqulusi.gov.za. Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Software

Central Karoo District Municipality

The Western Cape region is advertising for the once-off supply and delivery of laptops and desktops.

Tender no: CKDM001 - 2022/2023

Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Proposals are invited for the performing of an innovative and intuitive data analysis and reconciliation of municipal accounts and other related services on a risk basis for 36 months. A prerequisite of 70% is determined for functionality in order to be evaluated on price.

Tender no: CKDM003 - 2022/2023

Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business intelligence

Oudtshoorn Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of computer hardware and software for period ending 30 June 2023.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-02/07/2022

Information: C. Duplessis or T. Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Computing, Mobility

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and installation of Darktrace Antigena email for period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-03/07/2022

Information: C. Duplessis or T. Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, E-mail

State Security Agency

The agency requires provision of software support and maintenance licences for ESRI geospatial information system (GIS) for a period of five years.

Tender no: SSA/10/2022-23

Information: Nobantu Mogotsi, Tel: (012) 427 4174, E-mail: nobantum@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Software licensing

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to acquire licensing, servicing and training of civil designer software.

Non-compulsory briefing: Virtual, date not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM7 OF 2022/2023

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

A plotter and computer software programmes are also sought.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM8 OF 2022/2023

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware

Taletso TVET College

The North West institution is looking for a learner management system (LMS) to support blended learning phase 2 for a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Aug

Tender no: PU8611/005

Information: Modise Wilson, Tel: (018) 384 2345, E-mail: modise@taletsofetcollege.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Learner management, Training and eLearning

Cape Winelands District Municipality

The district is advertising for the development, maintenance and support of its website for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T 2022/066

Information: Jo-Anne Otto, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Websites, Internet

Bids are invited for the analysis and addressing of gaps in terms of processes, procedures, strategies and policies, in accordance with the relevant chapters of the Local Government: Municipal Staff Regulations (GN 890) and Guidelines (GN 891), and develop and implement an electronic performance management and development system for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T 2022/051

Information: Gail Julie, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za

Closing date: 23 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Software development, Performance management

Swellendam Municipality

Tenderers are invited to bid for the supply and delivery of various software packages for a three year period.

Tender no: SMT09/22/23

Information: G. J. Louw, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: glouw@swellendam.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software

Majuba Tvet college

The KZN institution is advertising for POPIA and cyber security services.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug – Virtual, link will be e-mailed once proof of payment is received for document.

Tender no: IT 21/14 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Privacy, Security, POPIA, Cyber security.

Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires supply and delivery of laptops, desktops and other ICT related products.

Tender no: ALMT07/2022

Information: SS Sibeko, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: sibekoss@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Bids are also invited for a panel of forensic investigators for 36 months.

Tender no: ALMT08/2022

Information: JA Nkosi, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: nkosija@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics

The municipality is also advertising for the provision of an MMS and SMS system for consumer statements for 36 months.

Tender no: ALMT09/2022

Information: D Gininda, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: ginindadm@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, MMS, SMS

Performing Arts Council of the Free State

The council requires provision of website redesign, hosting and maintenance for a period of three years renewable annually based on performance.

Tender no: PAC/Website Redesign/2021

Information: Nomza Topo, Tel: (051) 447 7771, E-mail: nomza@pacofs.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Website, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the leasing of digital photocopying machines for a period of three years.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0372

Information: Roshan Gayapersad, Tel: (039) 688 2050, E-mail: roshan.gayapersad@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for an enterprise solution for website and mobile applications development and commercialisation for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/39

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Applications, Mobile

The SABC requires IT disaster recovery services, comprising the provision of syndicated IT infrastructure services and support over a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/38

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Disaster recovery, DRaaS, Support and maintenance

The broadcaster is advertising for Avid ISIS and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole Avid ISIS and Interplay system at SABC post-production facilities for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/HEN/2022/35

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Storage, Video, Services, Support and maintenance

Umzinyathi District Municipality

The district is looking for a service provider for website hosting and maintenance for the period of three years.

Tender no: T2023-09

Information: SS Mthethwa, Tel: (034) 219 1500, E-mail: mthethwass@umzinyathi.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Administration, Mpumalanga

The province requires software development for veterinary services for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Aug

Tender no: ALA/546/22/MP

Information: Dr. T Mnisi, Tel: (081) 406 6943, E-mail: mnisit@live.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

Office of Health Standards Compliance

A service provider for the bespoke software development customisation and enhancement, maintenance and support services of its information system for three years.

Tender no: OHSC/03/JULY/2022

Information: Phemelo Kgwele, Tel: (012) 947 7812, E-mail: pkgwele@ohsc.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS is advertising for procurement of managed public cloud services for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: SCMN001/2022

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Cloud computing

Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency

A service provider is sought to provide ICT infrastructure hosting solutions with multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: MEGA/2022/08

Information: BN Mahlalela, Tel: (013) 755 6328, E-mail: bridgette.mahlalela@mega.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, MPLS, Hardware, Telecommunications

Johannesburg Water

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of a STS-prepared vending management and support for a period 36 months.

Tender no: JW 007/21 MRD

Information: Gcina Ndela, Tel: (011) 688 1796, E-mail: gcina.ndela@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, STS

Upgrade and maintenance of an enterprise backup solution and provision of related professional services is sought for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: JW IT 71/22

Information: Ricky Chauke, Tel: (011) 688 1478, E-mail: ricky.chauke@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Backup, Services, Professional services

Bids are invited for the upgrade of the Soterion GRC software tool and provide software maintenance, application support and professional services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 87/20 R

Information: Gcina Ndela, Tel: (011) 688 1796, E-mail: gcina.ndela@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg Water is advertising for the supply of additional licenses and provide application support and maintenance of OpenText Captiva capture software tools for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 003/22

Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software licenses, Services, Support and maintenance

Application support is also sought for the Microsoft Sharepoint solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 004/22

Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the provision of SCADA group-wide product licensing (Adroit Technologies) and product engineering support to the various wastewater treatment works, depots as and when required for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 Aug – Please see advert on JW website for link.

Tender no: JW OPS 055/22

Information: Nosipho Mokoena, Tel: (011) 688 1585, E-mail: nosipho.mokoena@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, SCADA, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg Water wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the supply, delivery and provide technical support of prepayment water meters with STS functionality for a period of 36 months on an as and when required basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 Aug – Please see advert on JW website for link.

Tender no: JW OPS 050/21 R

Information: Nosipho Mokoena, Tel: (011) 688 1585, E-mail: nosipho.mokoena@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, Vending, STS, Services, Support and maintenance

Railway Safety Regulator

The regulator wishes to appoint a service provider to provide infrastructure-as-a-service, PABX, LAN/WAN and managed security services.

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/IAAS-PABX-LANWAN-MSS/22/07/03

Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: 087 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Infrastructure-as-a-service, Hardware, Managed services, Security, Telecommunications, Telephony, Managed security

The supply of end-user devices, associated warranty, support and maintenance is also sought.

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/EUD/22/07/04

Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: 087 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Food and Beverages Manufacturing Industry SETA

The authority wish