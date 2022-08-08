Waldom Electronics Announces New Advisory Board

Waldom Electronics is excited to announce the launch of its Advisory Board comprised of recognized leaders who will bring their knowledge and experience to the company. The Advisory Board will work closely with Don Akery, Waldom’s Chief Executive Officer, to help maximize performance with special focus on long term strategy.

Waldom’s Chairman, Jamil Nizam stated, “In order to build on our significant growth over the last several years, I have been working diligently to create a world-class Advisory Board. I am thrilled to have assembled this board of exceptional individuals who will bring their skills, experience and objectivity to help Waldom realize its goals, vision and mission.”

Waldom welcomes the following members to its Advisory Board:

- Kevin Rock, Former President of TE Connectivity’s Industrial Solutions Segment with over 35 years of industry experience.

- William Johnson, Bringing over 30 years of CFO, executive leadership and board experience.

- William Soderstrom, Former Managing Partner of Fox, O’Neill & Shannon Law Firm bringing 41 years of business and legal experience.