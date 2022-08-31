DCC wins Lenovo IDG distribution rights

Local ICT distributor Drive Control Corporation’s (DCC) has been appointed an official distributor for Lenovo Intelligent Device Group’s (IDG) range of consumer products in SA.

DCC has been a consumer distributor for Lenovo into the SADC region for the last three years. Brandon Waison, who heads up consumer products for the region, will manage the full consumer portfolio in SA.

The Lenovo consumer ranges include Yoga, Legion, Flex Series, IdeaPad, Visuals and accessories.

Jenny Rex, sales director at DCC, says: “Our appointment as consumer distributor in the SA channel is indicative of our continued commitment to Lenovo’s channel partners."

Rex says DCC aims to deliver consistent and professional service and product delivery to both Lenovo and its channel partners.



Lenovo's SA channel partners will be supported by a DCC team, and have access to its extensive national distribution infrastructure, with branches across the country and significant Lenovo product stock holding, she adds.

Yugen Naidoo, general manager at Lenovo Southern Africa, says DCC is an integral part of the distribution channel in the region and adds that Lenovo looks forward to DCC delivering solutions across its IDG’s business to the local channel.