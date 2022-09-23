Choosing hardware for your RFID or bar coding project

With various customisation options, a device like the Chainway C66 can perform multiple functions, eg, UHF RFID reading, bar code scanning and fingerprint identification.

More and more workplaces are digitising their operations using bar codes or RFID solutions. The benefits are clear – using technology to keep track of and control the movement of people, goods and equipment is easier, more efficient and more accurate than manual processes.

A decision that can have far-reaching consequences for the success of your project is the choice of hardware. “There are far more options out there than most managers and developers realise. With the right combination of tags or labels, handheld or fixed readers and antennae, you are really only limited by your imagination,” says Stef du Plessis, Managing Director of Osiris Technical Systems, a specialist in auto-identification hardware and solutions.

The Mesa 3 rugged tablet is a higher end device that is designed for all-day use in hazardous environments.

Osiris Technical Systems has implemented bar coding and RFID solutions for applications as diverse as warehousing, fleet management, livestock tracking and mining safety, to name a few. Du Plessis shares his top considerations when selecting hardware for your project:



Invest in devices that are fit for purpose

The average smartphone now has the ability to scan QR codes and NFC tags, so it’s easy to think that you can save money by just having your team use their phones, rather than getting specific handheld devices. Du Plessis advises against this: “Devices that are designed with this kind of data collection as their primary purpose can operate seamlessly in situations where your phone may falter, such as low light or lots of dust. Many handheld bar code or RFID readers are also ruggedised, so they can withstand the inevitable drop on the warehouse floor.”

Give yourself flexibility

Du Plessis explains how choosing the right devices can make it much easier to scale or adapt your project as your needs change: “The intended lifespan of a commercial-grade device is much longer than the average consumer product, so you can simply add more of the same devices when you need to in one or two years’ time, rather than having to start again from scratch. The right device also offers versatility – for example, some bar code scanners have UHF RFID add-on units, so you can implement an RFID system alongside your bar code-based system without having to replace all your handheld readers.

“You have much more choice than you think,” he adds. “Whether your biggest concern is price, compatibility, reliability or anything else, it’s easy to find the right solution if you work with an expert who has a good understanding of the global supplier landscape, the latest tech and what is possible.”

Do not underestimate support and stock availability

Software bugs emerge, devices get damaged or malfunction, but your project needs to keep running. “We have intentionally set up a local repair and support centre and we keep stock on hand for our most popular devices because we know our customers can’t afford for things to come to a standstill. That means shorter turnaround times on repairs and even the ability to swap out devices if needed,” explains Du Plessis.



