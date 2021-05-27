Kenneth Cole and Zynga to Bring First-of-its-Kind Pride Month Partnership to Rollic's Hyper-Casual Game High Heels! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Kenneth Cole and Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced a partnership to debut the Kenneth Cole PRIDE 2021 collection in the hit hyper-casual game High Heels!. This collaboration marks the first time that Kenneth Cole’s iconic street-smart style will be featured in a mobile game. For the first two weeks of June, gamers will be able to play with pride as they outfit their character and strut the virtual runway in product from the Kenneth Cole PRIDE 2021 collection, including the brand’s iconic KAM sneakers, shirts that proudly state “Being Different is What We Have in Common” and other accessories such as sunglasses, watches and mask lanyards.

At Kenneth Cole, there has always been a rich history of supporting public health and civil liberties. For almost 40 years, the man and the brand have nurtured and maintained a global culture of equity and inclusion. In 2020, Kenneth Cole founded The Mental Health Coalition, whose mission is to build a like-minded community that will work together to destigmatize all mental health conditions, enabling equitable access to vital resources and support for all. For every PRIDE product purchased on kennethcole.com, a percentage of net sales will be donated toThe Mental Health Coalition. MHC is proud to offer resources specific to LGBTQ+ communities, including an LGBTQ+ mental health guide and the ability to connect with its member organizations for support.

“As a brand, we have been supporting equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community for almost 30 years. For our latest initiative, in recognition of Pride, we are proud to partner with Zynga, a company with shared values, to further highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance,” said Kenneth Cole, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc. “We are including our PRIDE product in High Heels!, allowing millions of people to experience celebrating Pride, and as a reminder that ‘being different is what we have in common.’”

“At Zynga we believe, unequivocally, that our strength is in our diversity and that we are called to celebrate our differences. We are proud to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in celebration of Pride Month,” said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Zynga. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with a revered, boundary-pushing brand like Kenneth Cole to increase representation in our games and empower players to show their pride, spirit and fashion in High Heels!; it’s a perfect fit.”

Developed by Rollic, a subsidiary of Zynga, High Heels! has been downloaded over 60 million times and has been enthusiastically received all around the world. In the game, players maneuver an increasingly challenging catwalk in high heels, which stack higher as they complete levels. The stakes rise as players progress through a series of worldwide fashion shows in global cities including London, Beijing, Paris and New York. Earning access to new customization elements as they advance, players can update their character with new clothing, fashion, hairstyles and shoes.

High Heels! is available to download for free on the App Store as well as Google Play. Kenneth Cole PRIDE product is available on KennethCole.com. The 2021 PRIDE capsule includes: